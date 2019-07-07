NJPW News: Former WWE star causes huge upset on opening day of G1 Climax 29

KENTA

What's the story?

On the opening night of the G1 Climax 29 in Dallas, Texas, newest NJPW signee KENTA marked his in-ring debut for the promotion by causing a major upset over former IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Kota Ibushi.

In case you didn't know...

After being released from his WWE contract in February this year, KENTA eventually made his return to Pro Wrestling when he and his former tag-team partner Katsuyori Shibata featured during a surprise appearance at Dominion 6.9.

Upon his arrival in NJPW, KENTA immediately announced his intention of entering the G1 Climax 29 and the former WWE star eventually made his debut for the promotion at tonight's opening G1 night at the American Airlines Center.

The heart of the matter

In what was his in-ring debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling, KENTA as expected was more than impressive in his first G1 Climax 29 match against tournament favourite Ibushi. As the match began, the crowd at the American Airlines Center were divided into two halves with one cheering on for KENTA and the other backing up Ibushi.

Considered as one of NJPW's hardest hitters, Ibushi showcased his strong style game with stiff kicks and knee strikes, however, KENTA equally responded with similar strikes of his own, especially with some hard kicks.

The two men had several back-and-forth encounters with each other in the ring and exchanged several manoeuvres but KENTA eventually connected with two brutal kicks on Ibushi and then hit the GTS for a huge win.

What's next?

With KENTA now starting off his G1 Climax with a huge win and with two points already on the board, the former Pro Wrestling NOAH sensation will now shift his focus towards his next opponent, 'The Ace of The Universe' Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The two men will collide in the main event when the A Block continues on the 14th of July at the Ota City General Gymnasium.