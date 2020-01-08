NJPW News- Former WWE star to challenge Tetsuya Naito for both the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships

Tetsuya Naito

In the closing segment of Wrestle Kingdom 14, Tetsuya Naito was assaulted by Bullet Club star KENTA while the former was celebrating his IWGP Heavyweight Championship win over Kazuchika Okada at the Tokyo Dome.

After being attacked the night after at New Year's Dash as well, New Japan Pro Wrestling has now confirmed a Double Championship match between Naito and KENTA, as the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon will be putting both his title belts on the line against the former WWE star.

What happened at Wrestle Kingdom 14?

On the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 14, Tetsuya Naito collided in a rematch against Jay White with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship being on the line. Naito, who lost the title to the Bullet Club leader in 2019 in the first place, eventually won back the IC Title for the fifth time.

The following night, Naito entered the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 14, as he faced Kazuchika Okada, who on Night 1 had successfully retained the IWGP Heavyweight Championship over Kota Ibushi. In a hard-fought win, 'The Ungovernable' retained the IWGP IC Title and won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in order to start off 2020 as New Japan's historic Double Champion.

Tetsuya Naito to defend against KENTA

Tetsuya Naito will mark his first title defense as Double Champion, as NJPW has now confirmed that at the upcoming New Beginning in Osaka show, the leader of LIJ will be putting both his titles on the line against Bullet Club star KENTA.

KENTA, who also lost the NEVER Openweight Title to Hirooki Goto at Wrestle Kingdom, will now have the first opportunity to hold two of New Japan's most prestigious titles at the same time.