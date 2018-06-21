NJPW News: Full confirmed match card for upcoming NJPW: G1 Specials in San Francisco

Omega vs Cody II, a WWE legend returns to NJPW, and a lot more is set to go down in the G1 Specials in the US.

The G1 Specials promises to be another historic event

Following the revelation of the first set of matches for NJPW's G1 Specials in San Francisco, New Japan Pro Wrestling has now finally revealed the full match card for the upcoming G1 Specials.

Earlier this month at the Osaka-jo Hall, Bullet Club’s Kenny Omega finally won the biggest achievement in his Professional Wrestling career when he defeated ‘The Rainmaker’ Kazuchika Okada in an astonishing 2 out of 3 falls match to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the very first time in his career.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Omega's fellow BC stablemate Cody Rhodes also currently holds a victory over Omega after besting the latter at this year's ROH: Supercard of Honor.

And this rivalry between the two men has now reached its final point as both Omega and Cody will look to settle their issues at this year's G1 Specials in the USA.

As confirmed by NJPW, the full match card for the upcoming G1 Specials in the US has now been finally confirmed and several other championship matches have also been added, alongside the inclusion of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship showdown between Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes, who are all set to main event in San Francisco later next month.

As noted, the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship and the NEVER Openweight Championship will also be defended at the Cow Palace and below is the final and official match card for NJPW: G1 Specials in San Francisco:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Cody (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

Jay White (c) vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP US Championship)

Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Dragon Lee (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

The Young Bucks (c) vs. EVIL and SANADA (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI

Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Jeff Cobb (NEVER Openweight Championship)

KUSHIDA and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Hangman Page)

CHAOS (Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Suzuki Gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki)

CHAOS (SHO, YOH, Rocky Romero, Gedo, YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Bullet Club (Chase Owens, Yurijo Takahashi, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and King Haku)

NJPW: G1 Specials in the USA will take place at the Cow Palace in San Francisco on the 7th of July.