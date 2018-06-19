Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NJPW News: G1 Climax 28 participants and blocks revealed 

20 of NJPW's best competitors are all set to battle among themselves for the elite prize.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News 19 Jun 2018, 00:12 IST
253

The G1 28 promises to be a good one
The G1 28 promises to be a good one

What’s the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling has unveiled the official line-up for the upcoming G1 Climax 28 Tournament, which takes place later this year.

As noted, this year’s final G1 line-up is definitely looking one of the most stacked line-ups of all time and there are several classic matches to look forward to.

In case you didn’t know...

The G1 (Grade-One) Climax is an annual tournament that which is held every year in the month of August by New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Despite being held as a single-elimination tournament, the G1 is currently held in a round-robin system, with the winners of the two blocks (Block A and Block B) squaring off in the finals to determine the eventual winner of the tournament.

The winner of the G1 Climax is awarded a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at NJPW’s biggest event of the year.

The Wrestle Kingdom and past winners have already included the likes of Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito and legends such as Hulk Hogan, Antonio Inoki, and Andre The Giant have also won this prestigious tournament.

The heart of the matter

The two official blocks for this year’s G1 Climax is as follows:

Block A:

Kazuchika Okada

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Jay White (IWGP US Heavyweight Champion)

Minoru Suzuki

Hangman Page

EVIL

Bad Luck Fale

Michael Elgin

YOSHI-HASHI

Togi Makabe

Block B:

Kenny Omega (IWGP Heavyweight Champion)

Tetsuya Naito

Kota Ibushi

Zack Sabre Jr.

Tomohiro Ishii

SANADA

Hirooki Goto (Never Openweight Champion)

Tama Tonga

Juice Robinson

Toru Yano

Based on this year’s block revelations, it has now been noted that we will finally be witnessing a historic showdown between Kenny Omega and his fellow Golden Lover Kota Ibushi.

Elsewhere, on Block B, we will also witness several rematches pitting Kenny Omega against Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and his fellow Bullet Club stablemate Tama Tonga as well. Omega’s showdown against Zack Sabre Jr. is also a very mouthwatering clash.

Meanwhile, over on the A Block, Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi are also slated to square-off yet again and on the other hand, Okada will also go toe-to-toe with his fellow CHAOS stablemate Jay White. Bullet Club’s Hangman Page is also set to make his G1 debut as well.

What’s next?

The G1 Climax 28 will take place from July 14 to August 12.

Who do you think will win the G1 Climax 28 and will main event Wrestle Kingdom 13? Sound off in the comments section below!

NJPW Bullet Club CHAOS Kenny Omega Kazuchika Okada
