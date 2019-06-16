NJPW News: G1 Climax 29 participants and blocks revealed
What's the story?
At tonight's Kizuna Road show at the Korakuen Hall, New Japan Pro Wrestling officially announced the competitors for this year's G1 Climax 29.
This year's G1 Climax 29 is arguably one of the most stacked line-ups NJPW has ever presented and will also feature the debut of several new faces.
In case you didn't know...
The G1 (Grade-One) Climax is arguably considered as the biggest tournament in the Pro Wrestling industry and throughout the years, the G1 has established its place as the most intense and stacked tournament of all time.
The G1 is currently held in a round-robin system and the winners of the two blocks (Block A and Block B) square off against each other in the finale in order to determine the eventual winner of the tournament.
The winner of the G1 Climax is awarded a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at NJPW’s biggest event of the year, the Wrestle Kingdom. Past winners include the likes of Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito and legends such as Hulk Hogan, Antonio Inoki, and Andre The Giant have also won this prestigious tournament.
The heart of the matter
This year's G1 Climax tournament is arguably one of the stacked line-ups of all time, featuring the debuts of new NJPW signees and former WWE stars, Jon Moxley and Kenta. Jr. Heavyweight stars Shingo Takagi and Will Ospreay will also be making their debut in this year's G1 Climax, whereas, the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay White, and Tetsuya Naito will all be competing in the tournament, as well.
Below is the official blocks for this year's G1 Climax 29:
Block A:
Kazuchika Okada- IWGP Heavyweight Champion
Zack Sabre Jr.- (RevPro British Heavyweight Champion)
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Kota Ibushi
EVIL
SANADA
Bad Luck Fale
Will Ospreay- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion
KENTA
Block B:
Tetsuya Naito- IWGP Intercontinental Champion
Tomohiro Ishii- NEVER Openweight Champion
Juice Robinson
Toru Yano- NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion
Hirooki Goto
Jay White
Jeff Cobb
Shingo Takagi
Taichi
Jon Moxley- IWGP US Heavyweight Champion
What's next?
This year's G1 Climax tournament begins on the 6th of July at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas ends on August 12 at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.