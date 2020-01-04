×
NJPW News: Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito reclaim the IWGP Jr. and Intercontinental Championships respectively

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 04, 2020
Jan 04, 2020 IST

Hiromu (left) and Naito are champions
In the co-main event of tonight's Wrestle Kingdom 14 event, Tetsuya Naito reclaimed the IWGP Intercontinental Championship once again, as he defeated Bullet Club's Jay White to continue his quest to become the first-ever Double Champion in New Japan history.

Prior to Naito's historic win, his fellow Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemate Hiromu Takahashi also reclaimed the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship, a title that he never lost in the first place and had to vacate due to an injury he suffered in the US while competing against Ryu 'Dragon' Lee.

Naito and Takahashi regain their titles

Hiromu Takahashi was back in singles action for the first time in months and upon his return to the Tokyo Dome, 'The Timebomb' defeated Will Ospreay in order to capture the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship, ending the latter's dominant title reign at the biggest NJPW event of the year. Takahashi did so by hitting the Emerald Flowsion after kicking out of several of Ospreay's offense, including the OsCutter.

In the next match of the evening, Tetsuya Naito outlasted Jay White and captured the IWGP IC Title in a back-and-forth bout. White used several of his heel antics in hope of securing a win, however, 'The Switchblade' eventually fell victim to the Destino as Naito captured the IWGP IC Championship.




NJPW Tetsuya Naito
