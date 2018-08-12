NJPW News: Hiroshi Tanahashi wins the G1 Climax 28

Tanahashi has won the G1 28

What's the story?

After 19 days of hectic action throughout some of the most iconic arenas in 'The Land of The Rising Sun', New Japan Pro Wrestling has once again created history by crowning its 28th G1 Climax winner.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, a former seven-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, has now won his third G1 Climax and is now slated to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

In case you didn't know...

Having previously won the G1 Climax on two different occasions (2007, 2015), 'The Ace' Hiroshi Tanahashi has now won his third G1 Climax Tournament, after having made his way to the finals of the 20-man field tournament in splendid fashion.

Tanahashi, who initially started the tournament with an upset win over Minoru Suzuki, eventually went on to defeat the likes Michael Elgin, Bad Luck Fale, Togi Makabe, and Hangman Page in his way to the finals of the G1 28 where he squared-off with Kota Ibushi.

The heart of the matter

With Katsuyori Shibata in his corner, former two-time G1 Climax winner Hiroshi Tanahashi and 'The Golden Star' Kota Ibushi squared-off in a much-anticipated G1 Climax 28 final with an absolutely electric crowd at the Nippon Budokan.

Hiroshi Tanahashi announces at his G1 Climax 28 championship press conference that he wants the IWGP heavyweight title at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January #g128 pic.twitter.com/h9T6EVfV71 — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) August 12, 2018

Tanahashi, who despite somewhat being the favorite to win the tournament, certainly had his work cut out for him by Ibushi, who was seemingly on the verge of a rematch against his fellow Golden Lover, Kenny Omega (who was also at ringside) at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Both men definitely left it all out in the ring tonight and following an absolute back-and-forth match, it was eventually Tanahashi who won his third G1 Climax.

The Winner of G1 Climax 28 (Hiroshi Tanahashi) gets the Grand Prize,

A piggyback ride from Katsuyori Shibata#g128 pic.twitter.com/44rGhQFCxI — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) August 12, 2018

What's next?

With Hiroshi Tanahashi winning his third G1 Climax, 'The Ace' is now all set to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on the 4th of January at the Tokyo Dome.

Tanahashi is likely to face-off against current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, if 'The Best Bout Machine' successfully defends his title belt from now till Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Do you think Tanahashi deserved to win the match? Sound off down below.