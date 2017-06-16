NJPW News: Jim Ross comments on Kazuchika Okada vs. Cody

The legendary announcer has given his thoughts on Cody Rhodes challenging for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

by Harald Math News 16 Jun 2017, 12:10 IST

What does JR have to say about Okada vs. Cody?

What’s the story?

Legendary announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross made an appearance on Busted Open Radio recently, and the Oklahoma native gave his two cents on a whole host of wrestling subjects.

One such issue was the upcoming NJPW G1 Special in USA shows, and particularly the match that will headline night one – Kazuchika Okada vs. Cody. The match has let to a lot of discussion, and JR has added another perspective to it.

In case you didn’t know...

Just one week ago, wrestling fans worldwide assumed that Kenny Omega would defeat Okada at Dominion and walk into the G1 Special shows as IWGP Heavyweight Champion. A 60-minute time limit draw made sure that didn’t happen, which led to a new assumption – Okada vs. Omega III would take place in Long Beach.

Wrong again. The card for the first of the two shows was announced this week, and the main event follows on from what happened at the post-Dominion press conference. Kazuchika Okada will defend his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against none other than ‘The American Nightmare’ himself, Cody (Rhodes).

The heart of the matter

Whilst some fans are somewhat down on the idea of Okada vs. Cody, Jim Ross was quick to talk up the importance of the match. JR stated that he feels that Cody ‘needs’ this match, in order to show the wrestling world what he is truly capable of.

Ross goes on to say that he assumes Cody will eventually make a triumphant return to WWE, but not until his evolution is complete.

“I think it’s a good booking. Cody needs this match. He needs to show everybody exactly where he is since leaving the WWE, because I believe, that eventually, Cody will make a triumphant return to WWE”

JR follows this up by talking of the pressure that currently sits on the shoulders of The Rainmaker. Okada’s current title reign is one of the greatest in history, with instant classics against Omega (twice), Katsuyori Shibata, Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask W and more already in the rearview mirror.

Okada is under pressure to perform at that standard 100% of the time, something JR says is extremely hard to do.

What’s next?

Kazuchika Okada will defend the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Cody in Long Beach on July 1. The match will headline night one of New Japan’s G1 Special in USA shows, where a new IWGP United States Champion will also be crowned. The shows will be available on New Japan World (njpwworld.com).

Author’s take

I’m not entirely sure why so many fans are down on this match. Cody has been presented as a star in New Japan, and the prospect of seeing the former WWE Intercontinental Champion take on Okada is tantalising, to say the least. This is by far the biggest match of Cody’s career, and the best chance yet to shut the critics up. Roll on July 1!

