NJPW News: Jim Ross hospitalised after suffering rib injury during shock accident at NJPW's G1 Special

Jay White injures Jim Ross at G1 Special

What's the story?

Controversy was caused when this spot happened at the G1 Special for New Japan-Pro Wrestling when Jay White suplexed his opponent Juice Robinson into the ringside barrier, inadvertently knocking Jim Ross, who was at the commentary table, over. JR's fellow commentator Josh Barnett then tried to attack Jay White and confront him.

Jim Ross may be injured after an unplanned spot at NJPW's G1 Special https://t.co/L7DlJ8RnwN pic.twitter.com/MQTexNaodf — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) July 9, 2018

In case you didn't know...

There was immediately a debate online as to the legitimacy of this event and whether or not it was a pre-planned spot or a genuine accident that went wrong. Jim Ross immediately offered his version of events

For the record, the ‘bump’ I took at ringside at #G1SanFrancisco was not storyline driven matter nor was it discussed.



I think I broke a rib.



Couldn’t put my roller bag in the overhead today after a sleepless Sat night. pic.twitter.com/E9hd2FDsXi — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 9, 2018

This was confirmed by Josh Barnett who also said it wasn't a work. Although if it wasn't a work, his attempt to chase Jay White and confront him comes across as a very rash and reckless thing to do.

The heart of the matter

That being said John Pollock reported earlier that JR had been hospitalized and was allegedly in a lot of pain.

An update on Jim Ross - he is currently in the ER and awaiting results due to a rib injury sustained at the Cow Palace card on Saturday, said to be in a lot of pain. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) July 9, 2018

Dave Metlzer provided an update on f4wonline.com stating that Ross had been diagnosed with rib and lung issues and had to pull out of several commitments as a result of the injury and the pain he was in.

Ross was very upset because he said that on Friday night before the show he had asked New Japan officials to keep the wrestlers away from fighting near their broadcast position, knowing the amount of fighting done in the crowd that they do.

Ross said the usage of barricades around the ring that weren't connected, so they tipped over on impact, should not have been the case and that he has had to cancel three commitments this week due to what happened. He said that it was not a planned spot or any kind of a work.

Ross was diagnosed with issues involving both his lungs and ribs and was told to be cautious at the present time for fear of contracting pneumonia. The rib injury has led to very significant pain when he moves, coughs, or yawns.

What's next?

If this was an unplanned spot and JR's injuries are legitimate and not part of a storyline that this makes the G1 Special something of a PR disaster for New Japan Pro Wrestling following the severe neck injury that Hiromu Takahashi had suffered on the same show.

What do you guys think, is this a work or is this a legitimate accident with awful consequences for Good 'Ol JR? Tell us in the comments below!