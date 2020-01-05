NJPW News: Jon Moxley attacked by New Japan legend after successful US Title defense at Wrestle Kingdom 14

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Jon Moxley

On Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 14, Jon Moxley successfully defended the IWGP US Championship against one half of the new IWGP Tag Team Champions, Juice Robinson. Having initially being stripped off the US Title prior to the King of Pro Wrestling pay-per-view in 2019, Moxley outlasted Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch on Night 1 of WK 14 and officially confirmed a rematch against Robinson for January 5th.

However, in one of the most shocking angles of Wrestle Kingdom 14, Moxley was confronted by the leader of Suzuki Gun, Minoru Suzuki following the former's successful title defense against Robinson, as 'The King of Pro Wrestling' put away 'The Death Rider' with a brutal Gotch Style Piledriver.

How did the Mox vs Suzuki feud come along?

In the finals of the World Tag League 2019, Jon Moxley made his return to NJPW and confronted now-former IWGP US Champion Lance Archer following his and Suzuki's final match in the tournament.

As noted, not only did Moxley put Archer on notice but also hit a Death Rider DDT on Suzuki and put away the leader of Suzuki Gun, prior to challenging Archer to a Texas Deathmatch at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Suzuki confronts Mox at The Dome

In the aftermath of Jon Moxley's successful title defense against Juice Robinson, the newly crowned IWGP US Champion was confronted by Minoru Suzuki who walked out to the Kazi Ni Nare at the Tokyo Dome.

As a wild brawl ignited between Mox and Suzuki, the latter got the upperhand and put away the AEW star with his Gotch Style Piledriver and held up the IWGP US Title. And by the looks of it, Mox could possibly face MiSu next with the IWGP US Title on the line.