NJPW News: Jon Moxley forced to vacate the IWGP US Championship

Soumik Datta // 14 Oct 2019, 13:14 IST

Jon Moxley

Just hours prior to his IWGP United States Championship defense at King of Pro Wrestling, Jon Moxley has been forced to vacate the title due to him not being able to travel to Japan in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis.

Jon Moxley's reign as IWGP US Champion

Jon Moxley won the IWGP United States Championship on his first night in New Japan Pro Wrestling at this year's Best of the Super Juniors finale. Moxley then entered the G1 Climax 29 as champion and defeated the likes of Tomohiro Ishii, Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Taichi.

However, after suffering a loss to Juice Robinson on the final day of B Block action in the G1 Climax, NJPW had confirmed a title rematch between the two former WWE stars as Moxley was all set to make his first title defense of the IWGP US Title at King of Pro Wrestling.

Moxley stripped off the IWGP US Championship

In a recent statement released on their website, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley will be unable to compete at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall as he failed to make it to Japan from the United States due to travel delays caused by Typhoon Hagibis.

Moxley was scheduled to defend the IWGP United States Championship against Juice Robinson in a No Disqualification match at King of Pro Wrestling but has now been forced to vacate the title.

As a replacement, Juice Robinson will now face Suzuki Gun's Lance Archer for the vacant IWGP US Championship and the winner will be crowned the seventh champion. NJPW also released the following statement on Twitter:

As Jon Moxley is unable to appear for a scheduled IWGP United States Championship defence tonight at King of Pro Wrestling, his title has been declared vacant.



Lance Archer and Juice Robinson will wrestle for the vacated title tonight.



Details: https://t.co/9eMFbQI2pw pic.twitter.com/TH2MLQOfjE — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 14, 2019

What's next for Moxley?

As of now, Jon Moxley is focused on his career with All Elite Wrestling where he is scheduled to team up with PAC on this week's Dynamite as the former WWE stars take on the former Bullet Club duo of Kenny Omega and Hangman Page this Wednesday.