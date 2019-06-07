×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NJPW News: Jon Moxley thanks the NJPW Universe and issues warning to Juice Robinson after historic IWGP US Title win

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
299   //    07 Jun 2019, 02:30 IST

Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley

What's the story?

Jon Moxley made history this week at the Best of Super Juniors 26 finals when he shockingly captured the IWGP US Championship off Juice Robinson in what was the former's New Japan Pro Wrestling debut.

Following his win, Moxley made his first official comments on winning the title, as he cut a very passionate promo backstage shortly after his title win.

In case you didn't know...

At All Elite Wrestling's debut show Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose made his return to Pro Wrestling following his shocking departure from WWE, earlier in the year.

On his first night for AEW, Moxley set his sights on NJPW star Chris Jericho and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega and assaulted both men brutally. The following day, Moxley took to Twitter and revealed himself as the "Death Rider" stalker of two-time IWGP US Champion, Juice Robinson.

At the BOSJ 26 finals, Moxley went head-to-head against Robinson in what was one of the finest matches NJPW has produced this year. The two put on an absolute brawl and put each other through living hell, however, by the end of the match, it was Moxley who walked out of Ryogoku as the new IWGP US Champion.

The heart of the matter

After securing a historic title win at the BOSJ 26 finals, Jon Moxley immediately cut a backstage promo, thanking the NJPW management team for the opportunity they gave the former WWE Champion. Moxley even showed his gratitude towards Robinson for sharing the ring with him and further praised the two-time IWGP US Champion as well.

"First and foremost, I want to say thank you to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to come over here, thank you for welcoming me with open arms, making me feel like part of the family, making me feel like my home, giving me this opportunity against Juice Robinson tonight, to come out here, thank you for giving me my freedom to come out here, and ply my trade the way I want to ply it, to come here and the freedom to be out here, and do me."

Moxley eventually ended his promo by claiming the fact that he now definitely knows for sure that Robinson is going to hunt the IWGP US Title once again and will be looking to recapture the belt at the very first opportunity he gets.

However, the former WWE Champion lastly added that he will be more than prepared and will be well trained for Robinson's challenge.

Advertisement

What's next?

Jon Moxley will be returning to NJPW this weekend at their second biggest show of the year, Dominion 6.9.

Tags:
NJPW Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley")
Advertisement
AEW/NJPW News: Jon Moxley wins his first title after leaving WWE 
RELATED STORY
5 Dream opponents for Jon Moxley in NJPW
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling News: Jon Moxley confirmed to face former Superstar who left WWE in 2015
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Jon Moxley is going to NJPW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: NJPW star takes a shot at Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Renee Young reacts to Jon Moxley's IWGP US Title win
RELATED STORY
NJPW/WWE News: Former WWE Champion makes a shocking return to NJPW
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Will Ospreay wins Best of the Super Juniors 26
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley News: Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose is NPJW bound [VIDEO]
RELATED STORY
NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard: Why Kazuchika Okada needs to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us