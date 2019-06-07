NJPW News: Jon Moxley thanks the NJPW Universe and issues warning to Juice Robinson after historic IWGP US Title win

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 299 // 07 Jun 2019, 02:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley

What's the story?

Jon Moxley made history this week at the Best of Super Juniors 26 finals when he shockingly captured the IWGP US Championship off Juice Robinson in what was the former's New Japan Pro Wrestling debut.

Following his win, Moxley made his first official comments on winning the title, as he cut a very passionate promo backstage shortly after his title win.

In case you didn't know...

At All Elite Wrestling's debut show Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose made his return to Pro Wrestling following his shocking departure from WWE, earlier in the year.

On his first night for AEW, Moxley set his sights on NJPW star Chris Jericho and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega and assaulted both men brutally. The following day, Moxley took to Twitter and revealed himself as the "Death Rider" stalker of two-time IWGP US Champion, Juice Robinson.

At the BOSJ 26 finals, Moxley went head-to-head against Robinson in what was one of the finest matches NJPW has produced this year. The two put on an absolute brawl and put each other through living hell, however, by the end of the match, it was Moxley who walked out of Ryogoku as the new IWGP US Champion.

The heart of the matter

After securing a historic title win at the BOSJ 26 finals, Jon Moxley immediately cut a backstage promo, thanking the NJPW management team for the opportunity they gave the former WWE Champion. Moxley even showed his gratitude towards Robinson for sharing the ring with him and further praised the two-time IWGP US Champion as well.

"First and foremost, I want to say thank you to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to come over here, thank you for welcoming me with open arms, making me feel like part of the family, making me feel like my home, giving me this opportunity against Juice Robinson tonight, to come out here, thank you for giving me my freedom to come out here, and ply my trade the way I want to ply it, to come here and the freedom to be out here, and do me."

Moxley eventually ended his promo by claiming the fact that he now definitely knows for sure that Robinson is going to hunt the IWGP US Title once again and will be looking to recapture the belt at the very first opportunity he gets.

However, the former WWE Champion lastly added that he will be more than prepared and will be well trained for Robinson's challenge.

Advertisement

What's next?

Jon Moxley will be returning to NJPW this weekend at their second biggest show of the year, Dominion 6.9.