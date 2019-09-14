NJPW News: Jon Moxley open to a potential clash against Minoru Suzuki

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 111 // 14 Sep 2019, 05:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley vs Minoru Suzuki could be a possibility

Current IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley was recently in conversation with the New Japan Pro Wrestling's official website and during the interview, The Death Rider revealed that he is willing to test himself in the ring against one of the most feared pro wrestlers in the world today, Minoru Suzuki.

When did Jon Moxley join NJPW?

The day after his debut for All Elite Wrestling at their inaugural pay-per-view Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley revealed himself as the mysterious Death Rider who had been tormenting Juice Robinson for months before it eventually led to an IWGP US Title match between the duo.

At the Best of the Super Juniors 2019 finals, Moxley made his in-ring debut for NJPW and defeated Robinson to win the IWGP US Championship in his first win for the promotion.

The win also marked Moxley's first title win since leaving WWE, as he eventually entered the G1 Climax 29 Tournament and secured vital wins over the likes of Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, and Shingo Takagi in the tournament.

Jon Moxley open to a dream match against Minoru Suzuki

While interacting with NJPW's official website, Jon Moxley teased a potential match-up with former IWGP Intercontinental and NEVER Openweight Champion, Minoru Suzuki.

Suzuki, who is to be considered as one of the most hard-hitting and feared wrestlers in New Japan today, would perfectly match up to Moxley's grueling in-ring style, as well.

Since signing with NJPW, a huge chunk of the New Japan fanbase have also revealed that they're all in for a Mox vs. Suzuki match and while speaking to NJPW, the current IWGP US Champion himself revealed his interest towards a potential dream bout between the pair. (H/T: Whatculture)

"I want to test my potential by fighting Minoru Suzuki. I want to see what happens.”- Moxley said.

When is Jon Moxley returning to NJPW?

Jon Moxley will be returning to a New Japan ring at their upcoming King of Pro Wrestling pay-per-view which takes place on the 14th of October.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!