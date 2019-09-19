NJPW News: Jon Moxley reveals his 2020 plans for the promotion

Expect a lot more of Jon Moxley in NJPW

Current IWGP United States Champion, Jon Moxley recently sat down for an interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling. During the interview, Moxley provided an update on his Wrestle Kingdom 14 status and revealed if he will be competing at NJPW's biggest annual show or not.

Jon Moxley's dominance in NJPW

Jon Moxley made his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at this year's Best of Super Juniors Tournament finals and in his first match for New Japan, the former WWE Superstar defeated Juice Robinson to win the IWGP US Champion.

At Dominion 6.9, Moxley competed in his second-ever NJPW match, as he defeated young lion Shota Umino. This eventually led to Moxley taking Umino under his wing and forming an alliance. Moxley then entered the G1 Climax 29 Tournament where he defeated the likes of Tomohiro Ishii, Tetsuya Naito, and Shingo Takagi and compiled a total of 10 points.

Will Moxley compete at Wrestle Kingdom 14?

While recently speaking with NJPW's official website, Jon Moxley claimed that he's 100% determined about competing at the Tokyo Dome early next year, despite having no idea of whom he'll be facing at New Japan's biggest annual event.

"100% I plan to be at the Tokyo Dome. I don’t know who I’ll be facing, whether I’m still US Champion."

Moxley further added that he's competed at WrestleMania, the G1 Climax and Wrestle Kingdom remains as his next target in Japan.

"But I’ve been in WrestleMania, in the G1, and this is the next step. Anyone who’s anyone in Japan has competed in the Tokyo Dome, so I absolutely plan on being there.”

When is Wrestle Kingdom 14?

In 2020, New Japan Pro Wrestling will host a two-day long Wrestle Kingdom event on the 4th and 5th of January. As of now, Kazuchika Okada is confirmed to face Kota Ibushi at the event and Jushin 'Thunder' Liger will also compete in his retirement match.