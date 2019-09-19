NJPW News: Jon Moxley reveals his dream opponents, says he isn't willing to mess with the Bullet Club

Jon Moxley has name-dropped some of the biggest NJPW stars

In a recent interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Jon Moxley revealed a list of Superstars from the promotion he would like to share the ring with, considering the fact that the current IWGP US Champion recently finished off his first G1 Climax Tournament.

During the conversation, Moxley also claimed that he isn't willing to mess with New Japan's legendary faction, the Bullet Club.

Jon Moxley's rise in NJPW

Having made his NJPW debut at the Best of the Super Juniors 2019 finale, Jon Moxley made history when he won the IWGP United States Championship from Juice Robinson in his first-ever match for the promotion.

After competing at Dominion 6.9 event at the Osaka-jo Hall, Moxley announced his participation in the G1 Climax 29 Tournament where he ended up with 10 points in the B Block after beating the likes of Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, and Shingo Takagi among other notable names.

Moxley's dream opponents in NJPW

At the G1 Climax 29 Tournament, Jon Moxley was a part of the B Block where he competed against the likes of Jay White, Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Tomohiro Ishii, who similarly to The Death Rider like to follow the brawler type style of wrestling.

When asked if there is anybody Moxley would've liked to face from the G1 Climax 29 A Block, Moxley revealed that he would've taken pride in sharing the ring with the likes of Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

I enjoyed being a part of B block. We had a certain pride in the B Block; the A block was kind of an all star cast, and people looked at it like the premier group, but we were more of the brawlers, the bruisers, the crazier types. But if I’d have faced someone like Okada in the finals, I think I could have won. Him, Tanahashi, those are bucket list guys that anyone wants to get in there with.

Moxley further namedropped the likes of Suzuki Gun's Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., and Lance Archer, claiming that they are the two stars he would like to face at some point down the road. The IWGP US Champion also stated that Bullet Club's KENTA and Bad Luck Fale are also on his wishlist.

KENTA is a guy who just wants to kick you in the face as hard as possible. I’d face him. Zack Sabre Junior, you might not think it, but i’m a big fan of technical wrestling and submissions and I’d like to get in there with him. Lance Archer would be a challenge, chopping down the big tree. Even Fale, even though I don’t like messing with Bullet Club, beating a guy that big is a big notch on your belt. Even people who weren’t in the tournament; Minoru Suzuki, for example.

When will Moxley return?

Jon Moxley is confirmed to make his return to in-ring competition at next month's King of Pro Wrestling event for NJPW where he will be defending the IWGP US Championship in a rematch against Juice Robinson.