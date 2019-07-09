NJPW News: Jon Moxley reveals why he did not appear at G1 Climax event

Jon Moxley has been making giant waves in the pro wrestling industry since the former Dean Ambrose left WWE and announced he is one of All Elite Wrestling's hottest new talent acquisitions.

In addition to appearing for AEW, Moxley has been popping up all over the place, and he is next set to compete in New Japan Pro Wrestling's gruelling G1 Climax tournament. But, according to Moxley himself, he was never scheduled to appear at the G1 Climax kickoff event in Dallas, TX, refuting reports claiming AEW would not allow him to work the show.

Jon Moxley sent pro wrestling fans into hysterics when he made a surprise appearance at All Elite Wrestling's Double Or Nothing event in Las Vegas, attacking Kenny Omega and laying him out with the move formerly known as Dirty Deeds. The attack on Omega set up a match between the two at the upcoming All Out event, which is the highly anticipated sequel to 2018's All In.

In addition to AEW, Moxley has made it clear he intends to work with other wrestling promotions, and he did just that when he faced Juice Robinson in a raved-about match for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During a recent interview with The Store Horsemen, Jon Moxley revealed that a G1 Climax appearance in Dallas, TX was in fact never on his schedule, and there is no truth to reports that AEW would not allow him to work the event since it took place in the United States.

"[The G1 Climax tournament] wasn't on my radar," said Moxley, h/t to Fightful.com for the transcription. "It got floated out to me, and I'm like, 'Isn't that really hard?' Thirty seconds later, I was like, 'Shit. Now I have to do it.' How can I say 'no' to that? I wasn't booked on [the Dallas] show to begin with. There's nothing there [with the report]. I had a previous engagement."

While Moxley is set to face Kenny Omega at All Elite Wrestling's All Out event at the end of the summer, he currently has no matches scheduled for AEW until the big PPV. With regards to NJPW, Moxley admitted in the interview that working with the company was a "bucket list" goal for him, and he intends to keep his 2020 schedule a bit more open to accept other projects.

Would you like to see Jon Moxley continue working with New Japan Pro Wrestling? Let us know in the comment section!