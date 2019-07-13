NJPW News: Jon Moxley starts his G1 Climax 29 with a huge win

Jon Moxley

What's the story?

Making his G1 Climax debut tonight, former IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley started off his campaign with a huge win over Suzuki Gun member Taichi in a hard-fought win.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at this year's Best of the Super Juniors finale when he defeated former WWE star Juice Robinson to become the brand new IWGP US Champion.

Moxley, who following his WWE departure also started competing for All Elite Wrestling, then made his return to NJPW at this year's Dominion 6.9 event where he picked up an easy win over Shota Umino.

Following the match, Moxley then announced his participation into this year's G1 Climax 29 tournament and eventually was confirmed as one of the entrants for NJPW's biggest tournament of the year.

The heart of the matter

In his first-ever match in the G1 Climax, current IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley went toe-to-toe with former NEVER Openweight Champion, Taichi. Moxley, who is known for his violent in-ring nature, had an absolutely wild match against Taichi, as the two men went back-and-forth in an intense contest.

At one point in the match, Moxley even hit an Uranage on Taichi through a table and eventually picked up his first two points after winning via a brutal Death Rider in the closing stages of the match.

What's next?

With the win, Jon Moxley is now off and running in this year's G1 Climax 29 tournament, as he is off the mark in the B Block and will be facing ROH superstar Jeff Cobb tomorrow in Hokkaido.

On the other hand, Moxley is currently also preparing for his upcoming singles match against Kenny Omega at All Elite Wrestling's next big pay-per-view ALL OUT which takes place on August 31 at the Sears Center.