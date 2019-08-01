×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NJPW News: Jon Moxley suffers first defeat since leaving WWE

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
1.20K   //    01 Aug 2019, 17:00 IST

Jon Moxley has been stunned!
Jon Moxley has been stunned!

What's the story?

On night 12 of the G1 Climax tournament, Jon Moxley suffered his first loss since leaving WWE, as the IWGP United States Champion fell victim to Toru Yano in a count-out loss.

In case you didn't know...

Following his departure from WWE after WrestleMania 35, Jon Moxley made his debut for All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. At the 2019 Best of the Super Juniors finale, Moxley made his in-ring debut for NJPW and won the IWGP US Championship in his first match for the promotion by beating Juice Robinson.

At Dominion 6.9, Moxley defeated Shota Umino and immediately announced his entry into this year's G1 Climax tournament. In his debut G1 Climax match, Moxley defeated Taichi and since then has been undefeated in the tournament.

The IWGP US Champion then secured vital wins over the likes of Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi, and even defeated IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito, as well.

The heart of the matter

At tonight's G1 Climax tournament, CHAOS member Toru Yano once again pulled off another major G1 upset when he ended Jon Moxley's undefeated run in New Japan Pro Wrestling by beating the IWGP US Champion via count-out.

As expected, the match itself was full of comedic segments between the two with Yano even attempting to sell his YTR DVD to Moxley midway through the match. 'The Sublime Master' eventually taped Moxley and young lion Shota Umino's legs together on the outside in order to win the match via count-out.

Not only was this Moxley's first loss in NJPW but this was also his first defeat since leaving WWE.

What's next?

With this win, Toru Yano now holds wins over Jon Moxley, Jay White, and even Tetsuya Naito. However, Yano's win over the 'Death Rider' mathematically still keeps both White and Naito alive in this the G1 Climax 29.

As for Moxley, for his next opponent, he will face former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White.

Tags:
NJPW Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) Toru Yano
Advertisement
AEW/NJPW News: Jon Moxley wins his first title after leaving WWE 
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Jon Moxley assaults reporters backstage at G1 Climax
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley reveals who inspired him to join NJPW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NJPW wrestler buries his WWE character and warns Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
5 Dream opponents for Jon Moxley in NJPW
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Jon Moxley posts an interesting photo featuring Kazuchika Okada and former WWE star
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Jon Moxley reveals why he isn't wrestling in jeans anymore
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Jon Moxley reveals his future plans for the promotion
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Jon Moxley is going to NJPW
RELATED STORY
AEW/NJPW News: Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho challenged by top NJPW star 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us