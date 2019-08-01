NJPW News: Jon Moxley suffers first defeat since leaving WWE

Jon Moxley has been stunned!

What's the story?

On night 12 of the G1 Climax tournament, Jon Moxley suffered his first loss since leaving WWE, as the IWGP United States Champion fell victim to Toru Yano in a count-out loss.

In case you didn't know...

Following his departure from WWE after WrestleMania 35, Jon Moxley made his debut for All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. At the 2019 Best of the Super Juniors finale, Moxley made his in-ring debut for NJPW and won the IWGP US Championship in his first match for the promotion by beating Juice Robinson.

At Dominion 6.9, Moxley defeated Shota Umino and immediately announced his entry into this year's G1 Climax tournament. In his debut G1 Climax match, Moxley defeated Taichi and since then has been undefeated in the tournament.

The IWGP US Champion then secured vital wins over the likes of Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi, and even defeated IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito, as well.

The heart of the matter

At tonight's G1 Climax tournament, CHAOS member Toru Yano once again pulled off another major G1 upset when he ended Jon Moxley's undefeated run in New Japan Pro Wrestling by beating the IWGP US Champion via count-out.

As expected, the match itself was full of comedic segments between the two with Yano even attempting to sell his YTR DVD to Moxley midway through the match. 'The Sublime Master' eventually taped Moxley and young lion Shota Umino's legs together on the outside in order to win the match via count-out.

Not only was this Moxley's first loss in NJPW but this was also his first defeat since leaving WWE.

What's next?

With this win, Toru Yano now holds wins over Jon Moxley, Jay White, and even Tetsuya Naito. However, Yano's win over the 'Death Rider' mathematically still keeps both White and Naito alive in this the G1 Climax 29.

As for Moxley, for his next opponent, he will face former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White.