NJPW News: Jon Moxley takes a jibe at current WWE Superstar

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 778 // 19 Sep 2019, 00:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley left WWE earlier this year

During his recent conversation with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Jon Moxley sent a message to WWE Superstar and former New Japan sensation, Karl Anderson, who had initially adviced Moxley to compete at the G1 Climax Tournament.

Karl Anderson's history with NJPW

Prior to signing with WWE in 2016, Karl Anderson established himself as one of the most well-known stars in NJPW. Anderson, who made his NJPW debut in 2008, made to the finals of the G1 Climax in 2012, however, eventually failed to win the tournament as he fell short to Kazuchika Okada in the last match of the competition.

The same year, Karl Anderson aligned himself with the popular Bullet Club faction and since then became a tag team specialist, as he started teaming up with Doc Gallows and the duo also won the IWGP Tag Team Championships on three different occasions.

In 2016, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, along with fellow Bullet Club stablemate AJ Styles departed from NJPW and signed with the WWE.

Jon Moxley's message to Karl Anderson

While speaking with NJPW, IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley stated that he had the whole idea of entering the G1 Climax Tournament after speaking to WWE star Karl Anderson, who himself remains a veteran of the tournament.

However, since Moxley eventually ended up blaming Anderson for the condition his body is in right now after competing in the grueling G1 Climax Tournament after competing against some of the toughest wrestlers from the New Japan roster. Whereas, Anderson himself is enjoying his contract with the company.

"When the idea of doing the G1 was floated to me, I texted Karl and asked him what the whole deal was. He said ‘you’ll love it,’ because he knows the kind of guy I am. I didn’t win, and I got the crap kicked out of me, so I guess I can blame him for the state my body’s in. Hope you enjoy your fat contract while I was getting the crap kicked out of me, jerk. Then again, this was probably the most rewarding experience of my life so I’m glad he didn’t talk me out of it."

When will Moxley return to NJPW?

Jon Moxley is scheduled for an IWGP US Title rematch against Juice Robinson next month at the King of Pro Wrestling event.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news about WWE and UFC. Also check out WWE Smackdown Results page.