Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NJPW News: Juice Robinson defeats Jay White to win IWGP United States Championship

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
318   //    08 Jul 2018, 10:15 IST

The 3rd IWGP United States Champion in NJPW History
The 3rd IWGP United States Champion in NJPW history

Juice Robinson has continued to impress many with his work in New Japan Pro Wrestling and his improvement earned him a major victory Saturday night.

After a hard-fought match with Jay White, Robinson eked out a victory to become the IWGP United States Champion at the G1 Special in San Francisco.

The match began with White in firm control, hitting Robinson with every wrestling move and cheap tactic he could think of, but the challenger managed to fight through the pain and get the match going in his favor.

The crowd was firmly in Robinson's corner whilst White was booed throughout the entire match and even got AXS TV commentators Josh Barnett and Jim Ross riled up by his actions before continuing to fight Robinson outside the ring.

After both Robinson and White beat a count-out, Robinson managed to hit White with Pulp Friction, but the champion kicked out at two.

White would attempt to end the match with the Blade Runner, but Robinson would counter with a roll-up pin to capture the United States Championship.

Robinson's win marks the first singles title of his wrestling career and his first championship since capturing the FCW Tag Team Titles in 2012.

Since the creation of the IWGP United States Championship, Robinson has been fixated on winning the title.

He participated in the tournament to crown the inaugural champion, but was defeated by Zack Sabre Jr. in the preliminary round on night one of the G1 Climax in USA in 2017.

Later on in the year, Robinson would have his second opportunity at the title when he wrestled Kenny Omega for the title at NJPW Destruction In Kobe.

Robinson's victory feels like a major step in his climb up the ladder in NJPW and will no doubt give him a ton of momentum heading into G1 Climax 28.

NJPW CHAOS Kenny Omega Juice Robinson
5 Wrestlers likely to pull off an Upset Victory in G1 Climax
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Kazuchika Okada vs Hiroshi Tanahashi confirmed...
RELATED STORY
5 NJPW wrestlers who could jump to WWE in 2019
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: G1 Climax 28 participants and blocks revealed 
RELATED STORY
Ranking all favorites to win the 2018 G1 Climax
RELATED STORY
Ranking the G1 Climax Competitors: Block A
RELATED STORY
NJPW/Indie News: Final match cards for NJPW: Strong Style...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Finn Balor praises NJPW's Will Ospreay 
RELATED STORY
5 must-watch matches of Shinsuke Nakamura before WWE 
RELATED STORY
NJPW: Dominion 6.9 Results (9 June, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us