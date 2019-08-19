NJPW News: Jushin 'Thunder' Liger wrestles his last match in the United Kingdom

Jushin 'Thunder' Liger will be retiring next year

At the recently concluded RevPro- Seven Year Anniversary show, legendary Japanese Junior Heavyweight star Jushin 'Thunder' Liger made his final scheduled appearance in the United Kingdom ahead of his retirement in 2020.

Who is Jushin 'Thunder' Liger?

Keiichi Yamada, better known as Jushin Liger, is a veteran professional wrestler who is known for his tenure with New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he holds the record of winning the International Wrestling Grand Prix Jr. Heavyweight Championship on 11 different occasions. Liger is also a former 6-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and has also won the NWA World Welterweight Championship and the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship.

Throughout his illustrious career, Liger has wrestled for other notable promotions such as Stampede Wrestling, WWF/WWE, WCW, TNA, ROH, and CMLL. Liger's prominent pro wrestling career has expanded across three decades, has wrestled over 4,000 matches, and has also performed in various major events for promotions across the globe.

The final UK appearance of Jushin 'Thunder' Liger

Considered by some as the greatest Junior Heavyweight/Cruiserweight to ever grace the sport of Professional Wrestling, Jushin 'Thunder' Liger is certainly one of the most exciting masked wrestlers to have ever stepped foot into a wrestling ring.

Liger, known for his memorable matches for global promotions such as NJPW, ROH, CMLL, and WWF (WWE), the former 11-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion has also established himself as a fan favorite on the Independent Circuit, as well.

Over this past weekend, British wrestling promotion RevPro: UK celebrated their 7th Anniversary Show featuring the likes of David Starr, PAC, and Matt Sydal. However, the main event witnessed the presence of the legendary Jushin Liger, who teamed up with RevPro's fastest rising star Michael Oku, as the duo defeated the team of Hikuleo and Chris Brookes.

Below is a clip of Jushin Liger's final appearance in the UK:

Jushin Liger’s potential last move on British soil. pic.twitter.com/HHCvmFM4ax — Daniel Wood (@JustDanWood) August 19, 2019