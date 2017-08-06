NJPW News: Katsuyori Shibata recovery progressing well

by Rohit Nath News 06 Aug 2017, 19:20 IST

Katsuyori Shibata has been out of action since April

What's the story?

Katsuyori Shibata updated his Real Talk blog recently and shared some great news regarding the recovery from his devastating injury.

In case you didn't know...

Katsuyori Shibata suffered a subdural hematoma in his match against Kazuchika Okada. Many said that it was the brutal headbutts in the match that caused the injury, but it was ultimately the final blow after years of putting his body through punishment.

Many also said that Shibata would never wrestle again, but Shibata still wants to get back in the ring, saying that he's thought about nothing but pro-wrestling and that it's his life.

Shibata also suffered paralysis on the right side of his body.

The heart of the matter

As per the translation of Twitter user STRIGGA, Shibata wrote that his doctor was surprised at the effectiveness of the electrotherapy that he is currently undergoing, as he has shown considerable recovery.

He also said that it was good for him to endure the pain from the Electrotherapy two months after leaving the hospital. The fact that he had been discharged from the hospital had not yet been revealed at this point.

However, there's still no word at this point whether Shibata will ever be cleared to wrestle or not by NJPW.

What's next?

Shibata will continue his recovery, and will likely continue his hope for a full-time return to pro-wrestling.

Author's Take

It's great news to hear that Shibata has been showing considerable recovery and also that he has been discharged from the hospital a while ago. However, on the flip side, an example like Shibata is why I'm so reluctant to see Daniel Bryan get in the ring again.

As sad as it is, NJPW should not clear Shibata to wrestle, as it's too risky to for them to have a worse case on their hands. Even if he were to return, hopefully, his style would be toned down. Safe to say, he will never pull off those kinds of headbutts again.

