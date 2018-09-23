NJPW News: Kazuchika Okada betrayed by longterm CHAOS stablemate

CHAOS is not fine!

What's the story?

At NJPW: Destruction in Kobe, earlier today, top NJPW faction CHAOS finally seemed to fall apart after, as the internal issues within the group finally came to a heated conclusion, when long-term member Gedo turned his back on former ally Kazuchika Okada and sided with Jay White.

In case you didn't know...

Following his return to NJPW from US excursion in 2012, Kazuchika Okada almost immediately joined NJPW's top villainous faction CHAOS, simultaneously also challenging Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship as well.

After his alliance with CHAOS, Okada also enlisted new stablemate Gedo as his manager and spokesperson, as the two men went on to form a dynamic duo, with Gedo successfully guiding 'The Rainmaker' to four IWGP Heavyweight Championship victories.

In 2016, following Shinsuke Nakamura's departure to the WWE, Kazuchika Okada was placed at the head of the realm and was officially billed as the new leader of CHAOS. And at the recently concluded G1 28 Finals, Okada, after having failed to win the tournament, decided to part ways with longtime manager and CHAOS stablemate Gedo.

The heart of the matter

The internal dissension within top NJPW stable CHAOS has been brewing ever since 'Switchblade' Jay White made his return to NJPW and officially joined forces with CHAOS.

White, who initially noted that the sole reason why he joined CHAOS is due to him needing backup in his war against Bullet Club and eventually asked leader Kazuchika Okada to not get too comfortable.

Therefore, following Okada's gruelling singles match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW: Destruction in Kobe, Jay White finally attacked The Rainmaker.

This was then followed up by a gruesome assault on fellow CHAOS member Yoshi-Hashi, who ran down the ramp in order to save Okada, only to receive a gruesome beatdown at the hands of Switchblade.

White then decided to attack another CHAOS member, this time in the form of Rocky Romero, who was sitting at commentary, as the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion got his hands on a steel chair and proceeded to further assault Okada.

This eventually prompted Okada's former manager Gedo to run down the ramp in order to save the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, however, in a shocking turn of events, Gedo then decided to attack Okada from the back by using Romero's steel chair and thus solidified a new alliance with Jay White.

Following the assault, Gedo then stated that we are now entering the era of Jay White, as Switchblade prepares himself to finally get his hands on the prestigious IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

What's next?

The year 2018 has already proved to be huge for Jay White, considering that he has scored huge victories over Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and Hiroshi Tanahashi as well.

And as per noted, Tanahashi is now slated to defend his IWGP Heavyweight Title shot next against Jay White.