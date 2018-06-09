NJPW News: Kazuchika Okada discusses his upcoming title defense against Kenny Omega at Dominion

The Rainmaker is looking to make another huge statement at Dominion.

Kazuchika Okada

What’s the story?

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada candidly spoke with New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s official website recently in order to weigh in his thoughts on his upcoming mega title defense against Kenny Omega at Dominion.

In case you didn't know...

Following Kazuchika Okada’s 12th successful title defense against Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW: Wrestling Dontaku, ‘The Rainmaker’ subsequently went on to challenge ‘The Cleaner’ Kenny Omega to a match at this year’s Dominion PPV.

Omega and Okada have previously squared-off against each other on three different occasions with both men currently standing at a record of 1-1-1.

The heart of the matter

During his conversation with NJPW, Kazuchika Okada opened up on a host of topics and below are the highlights from his interview: (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

If he had the feeling that he’d once again have to defend his title against Omega:

According to Okada, in his mind, he did believe in the fact that he and Omega would once again face-off against each other in another mega showdown at the Osaka-jo Hall.

Okada, who will be defending his title for the third time against ‘The Best Bout Machine’, is apparently not satisfied enough with his draw against Omega from the 2017 Dominion event and furthermore, The Rainmaker’s loss to the latter at last year’s G1 Climax didn’t help him much either.

"Yes, I had a feeling we'd meet at Osaka-Jo Hall again. This will be my third defense against Kenny, I don't like having that draw on record. It counts as a defense, but a draw result doesn't sit well with me. And I lost to him in the G1 last year, also. Now is the time to unveil an even more dominant champion. ... In order to show this dominant champion, I have to beat the strongest challenger."

On how well he has been preparing for the first ever two out of three falls IWGP Heavyweight Championship match:

Okada noted that last year’s time limit draw against Kenny Omega was a rare case. Regardless of that, the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion would’ve kept fighting beyond 60 minutes and the only thing that has been bothering Okada is the fact that he had to eventually settle for a draw and seemingly wants to rectify that at this year’s Dominion event.

"I guess last year's match was a rare case, a 60-minute draw, but I would have kept fighting past 60 minutes. What's bothering me is that we ended in a draw, that's the only thing I want to rectify. So, I suggested we just keep fighting until one us finishes the other. I'm looking forward to it, strategy is paramount. If I exhaust one-hundred percent of my stamina on the first fall, then there's no way I can win. Should I go 50/50 or 40/40/20? Pacing will be key here. I need to plan it out."

How he wants fans to enjoy the two out of three falls match at Dominion:

Okada evidently seems to put up yet another instant classic alongside Kenny Omega and also wants all the fans to enjoy it all in this upcoming IWGP Heavyweight Title match.

"This is different, best of three falls. I don't know if it will be two straight falls or go to three falls. I want fans to enjoy all of it, as it won't end quickly. That's what I want."

What’s next?

Kazuchika Okada will defend his IWGP Heavyweight Title later today against Kenny Omega at the Osaka-jo Hall as part of Dominion 6.9.

