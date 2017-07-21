NJPW News: Kenny Omega and Jim Cornette wage war on Twitter

Best wrestler in the world vs former WWE manager.

Kenny Omega and Jim Cornette

As seen on Twitter, Kenny Omega and Jim Cornette have continued their ‘rivalry’ of sorts over social media. The issue between the two this time revolves around the match that Omega had a few years back with a young girl that caused a lot of controversy within the world of professional wrestling.

Former manager Cornette has had an issue with Kenny for a long time now, with Jim constantly bashing NJPW over various mediums including his own personal podcast. Omega has stayed out of it for the most part, however it seems like this latest form of baiting from the 55-year-old has really struck a nerve with The Cleaner.

Cornette commented on the aforementioned match between Omega and the little girl and he didn’t exactly have nice things to say about it.

As you can see in the following tweets, Omega responded by claiming that he’d rather not be tagged in these ‘burials’ and wants to focus on the G1 tournament which he is involved in again this year.

So you're saying @KennyOmegamanX is such a weak, ineffective, pussy of a wrestler he physically can't make an 8 year old girl cry. #TRUTH https://t.co/ty7CLp5qQn — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017

I like you, Jim, but if you want to bury me, please don't tag me in it. We just started the G1 and I can't have this polluting my TL. Thanks — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 20, 2017

More of your idiot fans needed slapped down. You polluted my eyeballs w/your blowup doll match. BTW how's the lil' girl you couldn't beat? https://t.co/fNHj4jLEmx — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017

Fans have already responded in their hundreds to this altercation, with many continuing to turn on Cornette as the Bullet Club leader gains even more momentum in independent wrestling.

Kenny will be choosing to focus his attention on trying to main event Wrestle Kingdom for the second consecutive year against Kazuchika Okada.

We’re fed up of hearing Cornette’s name, because this is just another desperate attempt by him to stay relevant.

As a wrestling industry veteran, he's entitled to voice his opinion from time to time, but he shouldn't actively try to tear down the career of someone who is more talented than him. It’s rude, it’s petty and it makes him come across so badly.