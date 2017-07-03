NJPW News: Kenny Omega becomes the first IWGP US Champion

Kenny Omega outclassed Ishii to become the inaugural IWGP US champion.

Omega was crowned the first IWGP US champion

What’s the story?

Kenny Omega became the inaugural IWGP US champion after defeating Tomohiro Ishii in the main event of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Long Beach Tour. The match between Ishii and Omega was the final of the eight-man tournament to crown the IWGP US champion.

In case you did not know…

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s two-day tour of Long Beach, California, saw a string of great matches. The eight-man tournament to determine the inaugural IWGP US champion was a major highlight.

Ahead of the final, Omega defeated Jay Lethal whereas Ishii had to overcome the challenged posed by Zack Sabre Jr. on the same night. On the first day of the tour, Omega was also part of an instant classic with Michael Elgin.

The heart of the matter

In the final of the eight-man tournament to crown IWGP US champion, Omega defeated Tomohiro Ishii after a 31-minute long gruelling battle. The match saw some insane sequences including a dragon suplex off the apron to the table.

The wrestlers closed the match with a sequence which saw Omega hit a neck breaker, a reverse Franken Steiner and the One-winged Angel to pin Ishii.

After the match, the Bullet Club members came out to the ring and greeted The Cleaner. Although Cody came out and teased another altercation with Omega, he did hug Omega.

What’s next?

The newly crowned champion mentioned that he will be looking for challengers from all around the world and also kept the door open to defend the title in other promotions and bring new faces to New Japan Pro Wrestling. He concluded his promo by saying that the fans will get to see legendary defences from him.

Author’s take

Kenny Omega being crowned the IWGP US Champion offers tons of possibilities. The recent altercation that he had with Cody serves as a great subplot as well. Exciting times await us as Omega would be looking to make huge statements whenever he decides to defend the title.

The fact that he is open to defend the gold in other brands is worth noting as well.