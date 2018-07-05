NJPW News: Kenny Omega claims that his match against Cody Rhodes will decide the leadership of The Bullet Club

Kenny Omega is looking forward to ending his chapter with Cody once and for all

What’s the story?

In a recent tweet earlier on Wednesday morning, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega stated on the social media that his upcoming match against Cody Rhodes at the G1 Specials in the US is apparently going to decide the eventual faith of The Bullet Club and who the actual leader of the faction is.

In case you did know...

Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes’ on-going rivalry initially began at last year’s Dominion 6.11 pay-per-view, when the latter tried to throw in the towel on behalf of Omega during his IWGP Heavyweight Championship match against then-champion Kazuchika Okada.

Omega and Cody’s rivalry has certainly gone on to a whole new level over the course of this past year and the two men eventually faced-off against each other at this year’s ROH: Supercard of Honor, with ‘The American Nightmare’ coming out on top as the winner of the match, following interference from The Young Bucks.

Omega, however, eventually bounced back from his defeat against Cody in spectacular fashion when he won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship off Okada, earlier this year at the Dominion 6.9 event and thus marked the beginning of ‘The Best Bout Machine’s’ first reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

After several months of on-going dissension and hatred within The Bullet Club, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega’s rivalry has now reached its final stage, as the two men now get set to compete in an IWGP Heavyweight Title match in the US, later this month.

For the biggest prize in #njpw .For leadership of the #BulletClub . It finally ends with this one last match. https://t.co/pAkH63PIBC — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 4, 2018

Both Omega and Cody have apparently been fighting against each other in order to decide who eventually gets the privilege of sitting on top of the realm in The Bullet Club and as per Omega himself, his upcoming IWGP Heavyweight Title defence against Cody will seemingly decide the leader of The Bullet Club.

What’s next?

Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes will compete in an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match later this month at the Cow Palace in San Francisco as part of the G1 Specials in the US.

