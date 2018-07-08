NJPW News: The Tongans turn on Bullet Club at G1 Climax in San Francisco

The Tongans are through with the rest of Bullet Club

"Bullet Club is fine" has been the line for months regarding professional wrestling's hottest group, but the group took a turn for the worst after the main event of the G1 Climax show.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa of the Bullet Club and their father Meng attacked Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and the rest of the group at the end of the G1 Climax in San Francisco.

The main event of NJPW's latest show saw Rhodes and Omega battle for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a brutal match.

Omega and Rhodes used chairs, tables and ladders against each other as they fought over NJPW's coveted title, but it would be Omega who would emerge victorious in the end with multiple V-Triggers and a One-Winged Angel for the victory.

After the match, Rhodes walked to the back while Omega was joined by The Elite and gave a speech thanking the fans in attendance before meeting up with the rest of Bullet Club and Meng at the top of the ramp.

The faction seemed like it was united under Omega, but The Tongans would lay waste to Omega and The Young Bucks.

Several other members of Bullet Club would emerge including Hangman Page, Marty Scrull, Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi, but all of them would be laid them out by the Tongans.

Rhodes made his way back to the ring and was offered a steel chair by the Tongans to use on Omega, but Rhodes would attack the Tongans briefly before being laid out like the rest of Bullet Club.

After their assault, The Tongans made their way up the ramp and said that they were Bullet Club and that they were truly family.

As the other members of Bullet Club collected themselves, the war between Rhodes and Omega came to an end as both men embraced and untied under Bullet Club once more.