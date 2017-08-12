NJPW News: Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika III Okada ends in epic finish

This may have been even better than their two previous encounters.

by Riju Dasgupta News 12 Aug 2017, 18:23 IST

The impossible has been achieved at long last!

The final night of the 27th edition of the G1 Climax Tournament just concluded in Tokyo. The main event saw IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega defeat IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in a match that was just off the charts, in every sense possible. Omega picked up the win with his finishing move, the One Winged Angel, in the third encounter between the two men. This helps Omega win the B-Block, and proceed to the finals, where he will meet the winner of the A-Block, Tetsuya Naito, in just 24 hours.

The match started off at a much faster pace, especially considering that these block matches have a 30-minute time limit. The focal point of the match from Omega's perspective was Okada's injured neck that had been bandaged even before the match. The men took each other to the limit, and while the match could have gone either way, Omega persevered in this particular encounter. The two men are now tied at one win apiece in the three times they have clashed against one another, with one match tied at a massive 60-minute draw. Who will win the tournament and face IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom in January? Join us once again tomorrow to find out how it goes.

