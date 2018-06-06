NJPW News: Kenny Omega discusses his upcoming title match against Kazuchika Okada

Omega recently spoke with NJPW in a candid interview.

Kenny Omega

Prior to his upcoming showdown against Kazuchika Okada at Dominion, NJPW Superstar Kenny Omega spoke sat down for a special exclusive interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling’s official website. During the conversation, Omega discussed his upcoming IWGP Heavyweight Title match.

Following Kazuchika Okada’s 12th successful title defense against Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW: Wrestling Dontaku, ‘The Rainmaker’ subsequently went on to challenge ‘The Cleaner’ Kenny Omega to a match at this year’s Dominion PPV.

Omega and Okada have previously squared-off against each other on three different occasions with both men currently standing at a record of 1-1.

While interacting with NJPW, Kenny Omega stated that his upcoming opponent and current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada is the one who calls the shots in NJPW, since he has pretty much dominated every single Superstar who has decided to step up to the plate and challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Title. (H/T: SEScoops)

“He’s done so much and beaten everyone so many times that he calls the shots! He makes the challenges; he makes the rules. That’s the situation we’re in right now.”- Omega on his Okada’s record-breaking title reign

Additionally, Omega also spoke about what motivates and drives him to beat Okada, as he said that Okada is definitely the best wrestler in the world today and that right there is a fact, however, as far as Omega is concerned, he claims himself to be the best in-ring performer of today’s generation.

“You may be the best wrestler on the planet. I’ll admit it, you are,” Omega said “It’s not even an opinion thing anymore, this is something that you’ve proven. But you can’t say you are the best performer.

That goes to me. If we’re going to move this thing forward, if we’re going to cause this revolution of professional wrestling and make it worldwide and something cool, we can’t just have the best natural wrestler steering the ship.

We need someone who captures the imagination, who captures the heart. We need a professional wrestler and a showman. Which is why I’m doing everything in my power, to overtake your natural wrestling ability.”

This year’s Dominion pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, that is, on the 9th of June at the Osaka-jo Hall.