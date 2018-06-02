NJPW News: Kenny Omega on being frustrated with Kazuchika Okada's approach for their upcoming title match

Ahead of their showdown at Dominion, both Okada and Omega seem to have a very different strategy!

Kenny Omega

What’s the story?

Earlier today, NJPW Superstar Kenny Omega had a very interesting exchange with a fan on the social media, who pointed out the fact that prior to Omega’s upcoming showdown with Okada at Dominion, the latter is apparently busy fishing in order to prepare for his IWGP Heavyweight Championship defense against ‘The Best Bout Machine’

In case you didn’t know…

Following Kazuchika Okada’s 12th successful title defense against Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW: Wrestling Dontaku, ‘The Rainmaker’ subsequently went on to challenge ‘The Cleaner’ Kenny Omega to a match at this year’s Dominion PPV.

Omega and Okada have previously squared-off against each other on three different occasions with both men currently standing at a record of 1-1.

The heart of the matter

The year 2017 was definitely a very solid year for Kenny Omega, who despite failing to capture the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions against Okada, became the inaugural IWGP US Heavyweight Champion and also had reached the finals of the prestigious G1 Climax Tournament for the second year in a row.

However, following all the recent drama and dissension within the Bullet Club and The Golden Lovers, Omega has now subsequently earned yet another opportunity at Okada’s IWGP Heavyweight Championship and will engage into war against ‘The Rainmaker’ for the fourth time in two years.

Prior to their mega showdown later next week, Omega has been seemingly training very hard for what could possibly be the biggest match of his illustrious Pro Wrestling career, but as far as Kazuchika Okada is concerned, the current Heavyweight Champion apparently seems to be in the coolest state of mind right now, as he recently seemed to have enjoyed fishing session back in Japan.

Twitter user @retro404 additionally decided to point out the difference between Omega and Okada’s respective approach towards their upcoming title match and in response, Kenny Omega stated that the most frustrating part is that he has to work this hard only to make sure that he reaches Okada’s level of approach.

You’d think the most frustrating part would be that I have to work this hard just to even approach his level. But actually, I don’t mind. Natural ability stopped working for me once I left Winnipeg. I’m used to this. https://t.co/QzayVI547E — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 2, 2018

What’s next?

Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will square-off on the 9th of June at the Osaka-jo Hall as part of the Dominion 6.9 pay-per-view.

