NJPW News: Kenny Omega opens up about NJPW pushing Hiroshi Tanahashi as their main event talent

Kenny Omega gives his honest opinion on Hiroshi Tanahashi

What's the story?

In a recent explicit interview with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega discussed his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 13 opponent Hiroshi Tanahashi and opened up about Omega's recent success in the United States of America.

In case you didn't know...

In a recent interview with a local Japanese radio station, G1 Climax 28 winner Hiroshi Tanahashi weighed in with his honest opinions on current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega by claiming that The Ace apparently isn't a fan of Omega's in-ring work.

According to Tanahashi, he feels that Kenny Omega's matches apparently seem to lack perfect storytelling and only matter the most in the final five minutes. In response to Tanahashi, the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion stated that till date he has won more MOTY awards than Tanahashi has had hair transplant surgeries and tweeted out the following:

The heart of the matter

While speaking with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega claimed that apparently, the New Japan management isn't willing to use Omega as the main event star of the company, given the fact that the management team is still keen on pushing a veteran like Hiroshi Tanahashi.

"The thing is, I know that New Japan at that time, they don’t want to have to use me as their main event star, as their number one, of course, they don’t, look at the way they pushed Tanahashi. They still call that old f**ker the Ace. He’ll still appear on TV, he has a movie in Japan, it’s embarrassing."

In addition, Omega also seemed to be very confident of the fact that he till date is quite arguably the greatest showman in Professional Wrestling and could very well be the greatest in-ring performer of all time. That being said, the NJPW team apparently doesn't seem to have any other choice but to put Omega in the main event at all times.

"I’m the greatest f**king showman, I’m the greatest showman in professional wrestling, maybe of all f**king time, so they have no choice but to put me in the main event they don’t give a f**k about me, I know they don’t give a f**k about me as a person, and I know. There was one match where I wasn’t the main event, but I still remember that match I had before, in the semi versus Michael Elgin, that was still the best bout and guess what even if I’m not the main event, I’m still gonna have the best bout because no one here comes close to what I can do."

What's next?

Kenny Omega is coming off his second IWGP Heavyweight Title defense against Tomohiro Ishii and will look forward to heading into Wrestle Kingdom 13 as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion.