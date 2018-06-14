NJPW News: Kenny Omega opens up and weighs in his thoughts on Cody Rhodes

The new IWGP Heavyweight Champion is determined to settle the score with The American Nightmare.

New IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega

What’s the story?

During the recent Dominion 6.9 press conference, new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega weighed in his thoughts on a host of topics including his biggest adversary and fellow Bullet Club stablemate Cody Rhodes, with whom Omega has developed a hateful relationship over the past one and half year.

In case you didn’t know...

This past weekend at the Osaka-jo Hall, Bullet Club’s Kenny Omega finally won the prestigious IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the very first time in his Professional Wrestling career when he defeated ‘The Rainmaker’ Kazuchika Okada in an astonishing 2 out of 3 falls match.

Prior to their historic showdown at Dominion 6.9, Okada and Omega previously squared-off on three different occasions, with each man standing at a record of 1-1, with one 60 minute time limit draw which occurred at last year’s Dominion 6.11 event.

However, following the biggest win of his career this past Saturday, Omega now stands at a record of 2-1 against Kazuchika Okada and in doing so, ‘The Best Bout Machine’ has also ended Okada's historic 720-day reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with the media at NJPW’s post-Dominion 6.9 press conference, Kenny Omega stated that his upcoming rematch against Cody is a grudge/blood match and apparently ‘The American Nightmare’ has certainly caused a lot of grief to Omega within this past one and a half year.

However, according to Omega, things have now definitely changed a lot and ‘The Best Bout Machine’ apparently also doesn’t hate Cody anymore and is rather willing to understand the latter’s perspective, who is now determined to be in the spotlight.

Additionally, Omega also said that he currently isn’t too aware regarding his record in singles matches, but, as of right now, the one loss that hurts him the most is his loss to Cody at ROH: Supercard of Honor XII.

Furthermore, Omega also noted that Cody definitely does has the right to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Title, since he currently holds a huge win over the former and later this year in San Francisco.

The brand new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega is determined to settle the score with ‘The American Nightmare’.

What’s next?

NJPW: G1 Specials in the USA will take place at the Cow Palace in San Francisco on the 7th of July and as of this writing, ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes now has the chance of becoming a triple champion as he is set to challenge for the ROH World title at ROH: Best in the World, the NWA World title at All In, and the IWGP Heavyweight title at The G1 Specials.

Do you think Cody will head into the inaugural All In event as a triple champion? Have your say in the comments.