NJPW News: Kenny Omega reflects on his IWGP Heavyweight Championship win

We have finally entered the era of The Golden Elite!

Kenny Omega has finally captured the IWGP Heavyweight Title

What’s the story?

Following his historic title win at Dominion 6.9, Kenny Omega took it to his official Twitter handle in order to reflect on the biggest win of his Pro Wrestling career so far.

In case you didn’t know...

At NJPW’s Dominion 6.9 event at the Osaka-jo Hall, Kenny Omega and now-former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada competed in one of the greatest Pro Wrestling matches of all time, when two of New Japan’s top stars once again went the distance in a 2 out of 3 falls match.

Prior to their showdown from Saturday; Okada and Omega competed against each other on three different occasions and stood at the record of 1-1-1 and their showdown from Dominion 6.9 was pretty much the tie-breaker between both men.

After a hard-fought back-and-forth match, it was Kenny Omega who finally stood tall and captured the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the very first time in his career, after defeating Kazuchika Okada by 2 falls to 1.

Okada’s defeat to Omega also marked the end of his 720-day reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

Kenny Omega’s IWGP Heavyweight Title win is bound to go down as one of the greatest championship victories of all time and as noted, following Omega’s win, ‘The Best Bout Machine’ apparently went on to announce the beginning of The Golden Elite, a faction which is now likely to consist the likes of Kota Ibushi, Matt and Nick Jackson—The Young Bucks.

In addition, Omega subsequently took to the social media and stated that it is time for him, Ibushi, and The Bucks to change the wrestling world together, as we now enter the era of The Golden Elite.

What’s next?

Kenny Omega is currently in his first reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion and fans can now certainly expect him to defend the title belt on a regular basis at every big NJPW event as well.

On the other hand, The Young Bucks are also in their first reign as IWGP Heavyweight Tag Champions and the same can be expected from them as tag champs of the heavyweight division as well.

