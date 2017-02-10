NJPW News: Kenny Omega reveals why he hasn't watched his match against Kazuchika Okada

The Cleaner gives an interesting explanation as to why he has not yet seen his match against Okada.

by Rohit Nath News 10 Feb 2017, 18:59 IST

Kenny Omega had a universally acclaimed match against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada

What’s the story?

Kenny Omega, in an interview with Vice Sports, revealed that he has still not seen his match against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom XI. The reason he stated for not having watched it is because he never had a match that was so positively received from all corners of the wrestling community.

He added that the reaction was so positive that he doesn’t know if he can ever top it.

In case you didn’t know...

Kenny Omega has been the most talked about pro-wrestler in the world heading into Wrestle Kingdom XI and after the show despite not coming out victorious. There was a lot of speculation for nearly an entire month about Kenny Omega potentially heading to WWE after announcing that he was taking some time off.

However, he decided to stick to his guns and resign with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Omega’s match against Okada received a whopping 6 stars out of 5 by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, resulting in several more talking about it.

Omega also stated multiple times that if he were to go to the WWE, he would want to come directly to the main roster and bypass NXT, just like AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

The heart of the matter

Omega admitted that he is quite shy even though he loves compliments as much as the next person. He continued to say that when there is a spotlight on him he feels like he is the butt of a joke that he is not in on.

The fact that he has not yet watched the match is very likely due to the fact that he does not want added pressure when he is performing.

What’s next?

Omega will return to NJPW television at some point soon. There is speculation that he will hold the IWGP Heavyweight Championship going into G1 Climax this year, which will be held in the United States. The reason for putting the title on him would be due to the fact that he is a bigger draw on an international market,

Sportskeeda’s take

Looking at it from The Cleaner’s perspective, it can be understood why he has not watched his match against Okada yet. It would very likely add pressure to him mentally, and he very likely desires to have a match even better than the one with Okada some day.

Leaving it as a mystery for himself allows him to go out and perform to the best of his abilities without the added pressure of living up to his Wrestle Kingdom match. One thing is for sure, his return to NJPW will be a big draw.

