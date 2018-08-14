NJPW News: Kenny Omega's next IWGP Heavyweight Title challenger revealed

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 966 // 14 Aug 2018, 01:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kenny Omega's next title challenger has been revealed

What's the story?

At Dominion 6.9, Canadian born superstar Kenny Omega made history by winning the prestigious IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the very first time in his career.

Omega, who recently competed in his third G1 Climax, is now all set to defend the IWGP Heavyweight Title for just the second time against one of NJPW's most experienced veterans'.

In case you didn't know...

At Dominion 6.9, Kenny Omega squared off in a historic one-on-one match against his arch-rival and then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in a 2 out of 3 falls IWGP Heavyweight Title match.

Omega, who eventually defeated Okada by 2 falls to 1, also ended The Rainmaker's historic IWGP Heavyweight Title reign at 720 days.

The heart of the matter

Following his historic IWGP Heavyweight Title win, Kenny Omega successfully defended his title belt just on one solitary occasion when he retained over fellow Bullet Club stablemate Cody Rhodes at the G1 Specials in San Francisco.

After marking his first successful title defense, Omega then entered his first G1 Climax (his third in overall) as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and eventually went on to score a few impressive wins over the likes of Zack Sabre Jr., Tetsuya Naito, and Sanada.

However, Omega's undefeated run in the G1 28 ultimately came to an end when he suffered his first loss at the hands of 'The Stone Pitbull' Tomohiro Ishii on Night 14 of this year's G1 Climax. And it now looks like 'The Best Bout Machine' is indeed determined to settle his on-going issues with Ishii by giving him a rightfully earned shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Title.

Omega recently stated in a G1 Finals post-show interview that his next title challenger his indeed Tomohiro Ishii. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"Let's just settle Ishii, you want it? I'll do what I can to make it happen. When I come back, when I defend against you, Ishii, it's not going to be a beaten, bloodied, broken down Kenny Omega versus a one-hundred percent nothing to lose, tubby, short, piece of lard, Ishii. This is going to be one-hundred percent best bout machine, tip-top shape, champion Kenny Omega defending his belt against you. We will determine the date later."- Omega stated.

Kenny Omega confirms his next IWGP heavyweight championship title defense will be against the “Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii #g128 pic.twitter.com/NztK9D5wnN — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) August 12, 2018

What's next?

Kenny Omega and Tomohiro Ishii are currently tied at 2-2, having beaten each other on two different occasions in the past.

Ishii, however, is seemingly pretty likely to receive his title shot later this year when NJPW makes its return to Long Beach, USA.