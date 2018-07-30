NJPW News: Kenny Omega takes a shot at his G1 Climax 28 opponents

Kenny Omega is a savage!

What's the story?

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega has been currently enjoying an undefeated run in the G1 Climax 28 and following his latest win over Sanada, 'The Best Bout Machine' took to his Twitter in order to reflect on his opponent.

However, in doing so, Omega also took a shot at his upcoming opponent in the G1 Climax.

In case you didn't know...

Since capturing the IWGP Heavyweight Title from Kazuchika Okada at Dominion 6.9, Kenny Omega has been on an absolute role in NJPW so far, having won all of his singles matches in recent weeks.

Following Omega's first successful title defense against Cody Rhodes, 'The Best Bout Machine' kick-started his 2018 G1 Climax Tournament with a huge win over arch-rival Tetsuya Naito.

Omega eventually followed up his current G1 run with wins against the likes of Tama Tonga, Hirooki Goto, Juice Robinson, and most recently against Los Ingobernables de Japon upstart Sanada.

The heart of the matter

There is certainly no surprise to the fact that NJPW superstar Kenny Omega is certainly not the biggest fan of Los Ingobernables de Japon, after having several issues with the group's leader Tetsuya Naito in the past.

Omega, who was recently victorious over LIJ's Sanada, noted on Twitter that his win over the former IWGP Tag Team Champion was apparently a very easy set of two points.

In addition, Omega also stated that in his upcoming match against Zack Sabre Jr., the Suzuki-Gun representative is seemingly going to pulverized at the hands of 'The Best Bout Machine'.

You know, I hate to say it but SANADA may a future wor.... Woah, I’ll stop myself there. *Ahem* it was an easy 2 points. 😐 ZSJ next. He’s about to get that Hanes underwear model body pulverized. #g128 #njpw — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 29, 2018

What's next?

Kenny Omega and Zack Sabre Jr. will collide later this week for the very first time in almost five years, after having previously collided with each other on the Independent circuit in the UK.

This will also be the first meeting between the two men in an NJPW ring and if Omega does manage to come out victorious then he'll eventually take himself to 12 points, whereas, ZSJ has the opportunity of heading to a total of 8 points.

