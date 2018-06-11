NJPW News: Kenny Omega vs Cody Rhodes set to headline G1 Specials in the US for the IWGP Heavyweight championship

Cody and Omega are set to square-off in a mega rematch, in the latter's first title defense.

Soumik Datta News 11 Jun 2018, 15:18 IST

Omega and Cody will square-off in a rematch from earlier this year

What’s the story?

Fresh off his historic title win against Kazuchika Okada at Dominion, brand new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega is now all set to make his first IWGP Heavyweight title defense against Cody Rhodes at the upcoming G1 Specials in the USA.

In case you didn’t know…

This past weekend at the Osaka-jo Hall, Bullet Club’s Kenny Omega finally won the biggest achievement in his Professional Wrestling career when he defeated ‘The Rainmaker’ Kazuchika Okada in an astonishing 2 out of 3 falls match to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the very first time in his career.

Prior to their historic showdown at Dominion 6.9, Okada and Omega previously squared-off on three different occasions, with each man standing at a record of 1-1, with one 60 minute time limit draw which occurred at last year’s Dominion 6.11 event.

However, following the biggest win of his career this past Saturday, Omega has now stood at a record of 2-1 against Kazuchika Okada and in doing so, ‘The Best Bout Machine’ has also ended Okada's historic 720-day reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

As per confirmed by NJPW’s official website and social media sites earlier today, Kenny Omega is now set to defend the IWGP Heavyweight title for the very first time in a mega ROH: Supercard of Honor XII rematch against fellow Bullet Club stablemate Cody Rhodes.

Omega and Rhodes previously collided back in April in a gruesome grudge match in New Orleans, and it now seems like the on-going dissension and the ‘Bullet Club Civil War’ isn’t coming to an end anytime soon, as two of the most prominent members in the Bullet Club are now set to headline the Cow Palace in San Francisco later next month.

Meanwhile on the other hand, several other matches have also been announced for the G1 Specials in the USA, as The Young Bucks defend the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team titles in a rematch against Sanada and Evil.

Whereas, former IWGP Heavyweight Kazuchika Okada and former Junior Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay will compete in a special tag team match against LIJ’s Tetsuya Naito and Bushi.

In addition, Okada and Ospreay’s CHAOS stablemate Jay White will defend the IWGP US Heavyweight title against Juice Robinson.

As of right now, White is apparently the only champion in CHAOS, but all that could change very well as Juice would look to finally get his hands officially on the US title.

What’s next?

NJPW: G1 Specials in the USA will take place at the Cow Palace in San Francisco on the 7th of July and as of this writing, ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes now has the chance of becoming a triple champion as he is set to challenge for the ROH World title at ROH: Best in the World, the NWA World title at All In, and the IWGP Heavyweight title at The G1 Specials.

