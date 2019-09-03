NJPW News: KENTA hospitalized following Royal Quest

Soumik D FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 51 // 03 Sep 2019, 06:38 IST

KENTA has been hospitalized following Royal Quest

In the aftermath of NJPW: Royal Quest, KENTA (fka Hideo Itami in WWE) was reportedly rushed to the hospital following his gruesome match with Tomohiro Ishii for the NEVER Openweight Championship.

When did KENTA debut for NJPW?

At this year's Dominion 6.9 at the Osaka-jo Hall, former WWE star KENTA made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling when he was accompanied by his long-term tag team partner Katsuyori Shibata and announced his participation in the G1 Climax.

In his first match for the promotion, KENTA defeated Kota Ibushi and also secured wins over the likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi and Evil in the G1. In the finals of the G1 29, KENTA aligned himself with the Bullet Club after he turned his back on CHAOS tag team members Tomihiro Ishii and Yoshi-Hashi.

Shortly afterwards, the returning Katsuyori Shibata attacked KENTA but was quickly taken out by The Bullet Club.

KENTA hospitalized after Royal Quest

At the inaugural NJPW: Royal Quest event at the Copper Box in the United Kingdom, KENTA made history when he won his first title since his WWE departure as he defeated Tomohiro Ishii to win the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Midway through his title match, Ishii and KENTA traded suplexes, however, the latter had suffered a concussion and was visibly struggling to lift The Stone Pitbull. The match eventually ended with the Guerrillas of Destiny running in and helping KENTA win the title.

Shortly afterwards, KENTA took to Twitter and revealed that he had to be taken to the hospital right after Royal Quest had ended. The Wrestling Observer also further reported that KENTA is "said to be okay".

This is the best way to start as NEVER CHAMP in the hospital



I’m totally fine



Thank you for booing me London #RoyalQuest #KENTA #G2S — KENTA (@KENTAG2S) September 1, 2019

How serious is KENTA's condition?

KENTA is confirmed to make his return to New Japan action for Destruction in Kagoshima as the two men are set to headline the event with KENTA challenging Kota Ibushi for his G1 Climax 29 briefcase.