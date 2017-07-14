NJPW News: New Japan not planning WrestleMania weekend show in 2018

What's keeping NJPW from running a show during WrestleMania weekend?

NJPW will not be part of the pre-Mania festivities next year

What’s the story?

Following the success of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G-1 Special in USA, many fans of the promotion have been inquiring about NJPW running some shows during the WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, next year.

However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that NJPW won’t be running shows during WrestleMania weekend because they don’t want to be seen riding the coattails of the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

WrestleMania brings a ton of professional wrestling events to town ranging from legend panels, concerts, independent wrestling shows, autograph signings, and more.

This year’s WrestleMania emanated from Orlando, Florida and saw more than 90 events coming into town to get some bigger business. Though the WWE’s WrestleMania events didn’t start until Friday, several non-WWE entities had events beginning as early as the Tuesday before WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

New Japan usually goes on tour during the time of WrestleMania weekend so that may be another reason why the promotion won’t come to New Orleans next year. However, it is also believed that NJPW doesn’t want to be viewed as a secondary promotion looking to ride the momentum from WWE’s events like so many promotions do.

Most wrestling shows and events that take place during WrestleMania weekend bring in big money, but NJPW doesn’t seem interested despite other companies wanting to work with them during the big week.

What’s next?

NJPW is attempting to break into the market in the USA and will return to America in 2018. However, it isn’t likely that their return to the USA will take place during WrestleMania weekend.

Author’s take

NJPW deserve respect for not wanting to expand into the US Market without following the trend of the independents.

NJPW will return to the USA, but it seems it will be on their terms.