NJPW News: New Japan Pro Wrestling announces full match card for Destruction Tour

NJPW Destruction Tour will begin later in September

What's the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several matches for their upcoming Destruction tour and as well as for their upcoming US show called Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

In case you didn't know...

NJPW Destruction event was first initiated in the year 2007 as a pay-per-view with then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi defending his title belt against Hirooki Goto in the first main event of the show.

From 2013 to 2014, the event also started airing outside of Japan as an iPPV and since 2015, the event eventually started airing on NJPW's official streaming site, NJPW World.

Much like every year, this year's Destruction PPV will also take place right after the conclusion of the G1 Climax. Former 7-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, who won this year's G1 28, is once again all set to be a part of the Destruction event alongside the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, and Tetsuya Naito and many more as well.

The heart of the matter

This year's NJPW: Destruction Tour will kick-start on the 7th of September and will feature some of NJPW's biggest names including the likes of IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and several other notable names as well.

As noted, Omega is currently scheduled to defend his IWGP Heavyweight Title against Tomohiro Ishii, whereas, Bullet Club Firing Squad members Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori will also defend their newly won Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

Elsewhere, Hirooki Goto will also defend his Never Openweight Championship and a four-man IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship tournament will also kick-start on the tour.

Below is the updated card for the upcoming NJPW: Destruction tour:

Road To Destruction, 9/7

Ren Narita & Shota Umino vs. Bullet Club Elite (Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi)

Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Michael Elgin & Ayato Yoshida vs. Bullet Club OGs (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale & Taiji Ishimori)

Toa Henare vs. Beretta

CHAOS (Gedo & Hirooki Goto) vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Takashi Iizuka)

Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI)

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Will Ospreay) vs. The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi)

Road To Destruction, 9/8

Yuya Uemura & Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita & Yota Tsuji

Ayato Yoshida vs. Chase Owens

Togi Makabe, David Finlay, Toa Henare & Michael Elgin vs. Bullet Club OGs (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale & Taiji Ishimori)

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Takashi Iizuka & TAKA Michinoku)

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay & Toru Yano) vs. Bullet Club Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & Yujiro Takahashi)

Juice Robinson & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. CHAOS (Beretta & Kazuchika Okada)

Road To Destruction, 9/9

Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Michael Elgin, Ayato Yoshida, Ren Narita & Shota Umino vs. Bullet Club OGs (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale & Taiji Ishimori)

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Gedo) vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi & El Desperado)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA) vs. Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, TAKA Michinoku, Takashi Iizuka & Minoru Suzuki)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & YOSHI-HASHI)

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Beretta & Toru Yano) vs. Bullet Club Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi)

SATOSHI KOJIMA COMEBACK MATCH: Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi & Ten-cozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) vs. Juice Robinson, David Finlay & Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe)

Destruction In Hiroshima, 9/15

KUSHIDA, Tiger Mask & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Roppongi 3K (SHO, YOH & Rocky Romero)

Toa Henare vs. Bad Luck Fale

Michael Elgin & Ayato Yoshida vs. Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

Will Ospreay & The Besties (Chuckie T & Beretta) vs. Bullet Club Elite (Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi & Kota Ibushi)

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Championship Match: Bullet Club OGs (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Taiji Ishimori) (c) vs. Taguchi Japan (Ryusuke Taguchi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson)

CHAOS (Gedo, Hirooki Goto & Toru Yano) vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Takashi Iizuka & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, EVIL & SANADA) vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) vs. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI & Jay White)

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Destruction In Beppu, 9/17

Yota Tsuji & Ten-cozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) vs. Yuya Uemura, Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi

David Finlay & Ren Narita vs. Toa Henare & Shota Umino

Ayato Yoshida vs. Takashi Iizuka

Taguchi Japan (Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger & KUSHIDA vs. CHAOS (SHO, YOH, Rocky Romero & Will Ospreay)

Best Friends (Chuckie T & Beretta) vs. Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL, BUSHI & SANADA) vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.)

Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe), Juice Robinson & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano)

NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Taichi

Tetsuya Naito vs. Minoru Suzuki

Destruction In Kobe, 9/23

Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Shota Umino & Ren Narita vs. Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH)

Jushin Thunder Liger & Tiger Mask vs. Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)

Taguchi Japan (Ryusuke Taguchi, Ayato Yoshida, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) vs. Manabu Nakanishi, Yuji Nagata & Ten-cozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima)

Best Friends (Chuckie T & Beretta) vs. Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

Juice Robinson, David Finlay & Toa Henare vs. CHAOS (Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI & Jay White)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. & TAKA Michinoku)

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semi-Final: KUSHIDA vs. BUSHI

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Challenge Certificate Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

Fighting Spirit Unleashed

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Juice Robinson (c) vs. Cody

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll

What's next?

NJPW: Destruction tour will kick-start on the 7th of September and NJPW's next US show, Fighting Spirit Unleashed will take place on the 30th of September.