NJPW News: New Japan Pro Wrestling launches new American subsidiary

New Japan Pro-Wrestling of America.

The official international Twitter account of New Japan Pro Wrestling recently tweeted out a post in which they announced the launching of a new American ancillary promotion which they have dubbed New Japan Pro-Wrestling of America. The announcement was made in a press conference which was headed by New Japan's Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi and Chief Executive Officer Takami Obari.

BREAKING: NJPW officially announces US subsidiary, named New Japan Pro-Wrestling of America.



More details to follow on https://t.co/GsbwNuSDkw#njpw #NJoA pic.twitter.com/b49dNqPEiS — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 21, 2019

NJPW's collaboration with international promotions

NJPW CEO Takami Obari explained that the reason as to why they chose this particular name for the new promotion is that they want to uphold the NJPW brand value in the USA and they know that fans in America value the said brand and concept.

Obari: What fans in America value is the NJPW brand and concept, and the style of wrestling that represents. The NJPW brand is important, hence the name of New Japan of America. #NJoA — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 21, 2019

The company also uploaded a photo of a map where they announced the names of the regions in the United States they are currently focusing on to run events and live tours.

Check out NJPW of America's touring plans!



We hope to reach at least 70% of our American fanbase with an event near you very soon, and we'll put all we have into making it 100%!



Are you on the map?#njpw #NJoA pic.twitter.com/xEMTK0co07 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 21, 2019

The top professional wrestling promotion of Japan has seen a considerable rise in popularity and television viewership in the international markets, especially the United States ever since they started collaborating with promotions from other countries such as Ring of Honor from the United States, CMLL from Mexico, and Revolution Pro Wrestling from the United Kingdom.

Their co-produced events with ROH such as G1 Supercard usually used to receive a lot of praise. However, this year's edition of the G1 Supercard which emanated from the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York received polarizing reviews. Critics particularly praised the matches of NJPW while they criticized the matches and storyline angles of ROH.

Earlier this year, it was reported that ROH's ticket sales were dwindling and they were having trouble filling out seats for events. With New Japan's announcement of launching a new US subsidiary, it remains to be seen how it will affect the US-based promotion.

