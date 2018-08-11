NJPW News: New Japan Pro Wrestling management takes major actions against The Bullet Club

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.64K // 11 Aug 2018, 13:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Firing Squad after laying waste to Okada

What's the story?

As per a recent announcement from New Japan Pro Wrestling officials, the company's management team is now all set to take major disciplinary actions against The Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and Tanga Loa) who have run roughshod throughout the entire G1 Climax 28.

In case you didn't know...

The Bullet Club's Firing Squad have certainly developed a very notorious reputation, all thanks to their regular interference in almost every single match in this year's G1 Climax. The likes of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale have been constantly making their presence felt in high stakes matches and have caused an issue with almost every single member of the NJPW roster.

Often billed as The BC OGs, the three men also caused current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega a major defeat in the last round against Toru Yano, following another outside interference from the former's arch-rival Tama Tonga, who hit a Gun Stun on Omega and pulled Yano on top of him for the pinfall win.

The heart of the matter

This year's G1 Climax Tournament has definitely been one of the successful and interesting tournaments of all time, one way or another. However, the regular shenanigans of The Bullet Club Firing Squad have now forced the NJPW management to take strict actions against the three notorious Tongans, as we head into the final day of the G1 Climax 28, ahead of Sunday's finals.

With the world patiently waiting to witness a mega clash between Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi on the final day of the G1 28, there is no surprise to the fact that The Bullet Club Firing Squad will give their best in order to ruin the much-awaited showdown between The Golden Lovers.

And after already having interfered in last night's six-man tag team match The Elite (Omega and The Bucks) vs Ibushi and The Bullet Club (Chase Owens and Marty Scurll), NJPW has now been forced released an official statement on their official website, threatening the three Bullet Club members if they tend to intervene in today's final B Block match.

Following is the official announcement from NJPW:

Regarding BULLET CLUB OG match intervention BULLET CLUB OG; Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Bad Luck Fale have made the unfortunate decision to intervene in matches which have resulted in multiple disqualifications in this G1 CLIMAX 28. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made a decision to impose a three-month suspension and a fine to each member(s) of BULLET CLUB OG if they intervene in any G1 CLIMAX 28 tournament B-block match tomorrow.

Sincerely, New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Here's how The Bullet Club members reacted:

What a twist, it looks like Harold is pissed, Bullet Club OG is #1 on his shit list! You know what we say to that, good luck because WE DONT GIVE A FUCK! pic.twitter.com/Nh1CZQXXdW — Tanga Loa (@TangaloaNJPW) August 10, 2018

I am all about a 3 month vacation pic.twitter.com/1lHVGnuxIw — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) August 10, 2018

What's next?

Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi will be competing in the final match of the B Block later today, in what will also be the final group stage match of the G1 28. Both men are currently in contention of reaching the final on Sunday, where they'll have the task of defeating 'The Ace' Hiroshi Tanahashi, who won A Block last night.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.