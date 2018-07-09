NJPW News: New Japan release statement on Hiromu Takahashi's health after broken neck incident

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST News 883 // 09 Jul 2018, 21:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Hiromu Takahashi successfully defended his title despite breaking his neck during the match

What's the story?

The G1 Special saw the Bullet Club truly fracture but will likely be more remembered for the horrendous injury suffered by Hiromu Takahashi when his neck was reportedly broken during a match against Dragon Lee. Nothing has been confirmed yet but New Japan Pro-Wrestling have released a comment on the status of Takahashi.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

In case you didn't know...

The alleged injury occurred during the match when Dragon Lee attempted a Phoenix-Plex on Hiromu Takahashi but accidentally dropped the wrestler awkwardly on the top of his head.

It is then believed that Takahashi completed the match, despite having possibly broken his neck, and then collapsed backstage.

The heart of the matter

New Japan Pro-Wrestling sent out the following statement immediately after news of Takahashi's alleged injury surfaced confirming a neck injury, but not a broken neck.

“Hiromu Takahashi has been hospitalized after suffering a neck injury while facing Dragon Lee in the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match on Saturday night’s G1 Special in San Francisco.”

A further statement was provided by NJPW which seemed to bring some good news to fans concerned that Takahashi could end up being another Shibata, amidst a heated debate online about the safety of wrestlers and whether or not the style of match Dragon Lee and Hiromu were wrestling should be allowed anymore.

"It is reported Takahashi, after the match was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. He is currently undergoing a thorough evaluation, Takahashi is conscious, and is able to sit and talk.”

What's next?

The extent of Hiromu's injuries and his future as a wrestler still remain unclear as he is still undergoing tests at the moment, but the fact that he is conscious and able to sit and talk is definitely a good sign but we will keep you all updated as soon as we learn more. All of us here at Sportskeeda wish Hiromu Takahashi a speedy recovery.