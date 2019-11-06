NJPW News: Official line-up for World Tag League 2019 revealed, three teams from Bullet Club to take part

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 06 Nov 2019, 20:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The current IWGP Tag Team champions will be competing in this year's tournament

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed the names of sixteen teams that will take part in the 2019 World Tag League. Current IWGP Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa, the Guerillas of Destiny are one of the sixteen teams in this year's tournament.

The five-time Tag Team Champions are scheduled to take part in their fourth consecutive World Tag League tournament. They have reached the finals of every World Tag League that they have taken part in but were never able to come out as the winners. It remains to be seen if they can change that by coming out as the top scorers this time.

Here's your points table for this mammoth World Tag League!

Plus, check out our guide to some matches to look out for in the first week of the league, which kicks off on November 16, LIVE on @njpwworld!https://t.co/4aOZQrENF4#njpw #njwtl pic.twitter.com/rIXGSxErzw — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 6, 2019

What is NJPW: World Tag League?

NJPW's World Tag League (formerly known as G1 Tag League) features sixteen of the promotion's tag teams in a single block. Since last year it has been changed to a single block tournament, previously it was like the G1 Climax with two blocks.

Throughout the tournament, the sixteen tag teams will face off against each other, with the top point scorer leaving the league with a trophy and a title shot at the IWGP Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

The inaugural World Tag League was won by Hirooki Goto and Karl Anderson. Former winners also include the likes of Great Bash Heel, EVIL and SANADA, and Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

NJPW: World Tag League 2019

The sixteen tag teams for NJPW: World Tag League 2019 have been confirmed. As always, each team will earn a total of 2 points for a victory and 1 point for a draw. Here are the sixteen teams confirmed to take part in this year's NJPW: World Tag League -

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare

Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma)

Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan)

Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata

FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)

Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks

Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASH

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana

Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls

EVIL & SANADA

Shingo Takagi & Terrible

Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer

Zack Sabre Junior & Taichi

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

The 2019 World Tag League will occur over three weeks from November 16 to December 8.

Now you can rate Crown Jewel and RAW matches on Sportskeeda!