NJPW News: Rey Mysterio's opponents confirmed for his NJPW debut match at Dominion

This year's Dominion event promises to be a good one.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News 05 Jun 2018, 16:17 IST
492

Rey Mysterio will make his NJPW debut later this month
Rey Mysterio will make his NJPW debut later this month

What's the story?

Following the conclusion of 27th annual Best of Super Juniors Tournament, New Japan Pro Wrestling has now subsequently confirmed the first opponent for Pro Wrestling legend and former WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio, who will be making his debut for the promotion this coming Sunday.

In case you didn't know…

Rey Mysterio was originally scheduled to compete in a match against Jushin "Thunder" Liger at NJPW's first ever Strong Style Evolved show which took place at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

However, the match was eventually scrapped due to an unfortunate bicep injury to the legendary mask luchador, which he suffered at a recent Northeast Wrestling show.

The heart of the matter

During the finals of 2018 Best of Super Juniors, current Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion and Bullet Club member Marty Scurll decided to turn his attention towards ‘The Ace’ of New Japan Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was seemingly assaulted by ‘The Villain’ and his fellow Bullet Club stablemate Yujiro Takahashi, following a tag-team match between the two BC representatives and Tanahashi and his tag team partner Toa Henare.

However, during the post-match assault on Tanahashi, NJPW Jr. Heavyweight legend Jushin “Thunder” Liger came to the aid of the former and helped "The Ace" fend off the attack from Marty Scurll, who by that point of time had locked in the Crossface Chickenwing on Tanahashi.

Scurll, following his attack apparently made it pretty clear that he wants a piece of Tanahashi, Liger as well as the debuting Rey Mysterio. NJPW eventually took it to their social media sites to confirm a mega six-man tag team match for their forthcoming Dominion pay-per-view, as "The Ace" Tanahashi now gets set to team up with the legendary Jushin "Thunder" Liger and Rey Mysterio Jr, in what promises to be a legendary dream team.

As far as their opponents are concerned, "The Villain" Marty Scurll will be teaming up with his fellow Bullet Club brethren Hangman Page and "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, as The Bullet Club will be looking forward to ruining the upcoming NJPW debut of Mysterio.

What's next?

The Dominion 6.9 PPV will take place on June 9th at the Osaka-jo Hall and so far, plenty of other title matches have also been confirmed for the show.

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will be defending his title against Kenny Omega in a 2-out-of-3 falls match in the main event of the evening, whereas, Tetsuya Naito will put his IWGP IC title on the line against the returning Chris Jericho.

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay will also put his title belt on the line against BOSJ winner Hiromu Takahashi. Elsewhere, the likes of Jay White, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and several other superstars will also be in action.

