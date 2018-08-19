NJPW News: Rey Mysterio teases a huge NJPW match

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 499 // 19 Aug 2018, 03:55 IST

Rey Mysterio is a professional wrestling legend

What's the story?

Professional wrestling veteran Rey Mysterio could soon potentially be on his way back to the WWE.

However, following his recent post-match comments at the G1 Climax Final, it now looks like the masked luchador might just stick with New Japan Pro Wrestling for the time being.

In case you didn't know...

At the New Japan Pro Wrestling: New Beginning in Osaka pay-per-view, former WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio made his debut in a pre-taped video and challenged Jushin 'Thunder' Liger to a singles match at Strong Style Evolved.

However, Mysterio eventually had to pull-out from the PPV and the match itself due to a torn bicep injury he previously suffered during a match at Northeast Wrestling. Later on, Mysterio would eventually go on to make his NJPW debut at Dominion 6.9 as he teamed with Liger and Hiroshi Tanahashi instead.

At Dominion 6.9, the team of Mysterio, Liger, and Tanahashi faced-off against The Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll) in a losing effort.

The heart of the matter

During the recently concluded G1 Climax final, Mysterio would team up with Ryusuke Taguchi and Kushida, as the three Jr. Heavyweights scored a huge win over CHAOS representatives Kazuchika Okada and Roppongi 3K.

This massive six-man tag match win also marked the first NJPW win for Rey Mysterio, as well.

After having shared the ring with former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at the G1 Finals, former WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio stated in a backstage interview that he is apparently pretty interested in a match against Okada in NJPW.

In his post-match interview, Mysterio indicated that he'd like to go toe-to-toe against NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada in the near future.

“I would love to see a singles match between Okada and Rey Mysterio Jr. Let’s see what happens. Thank you.”

What's next?

Rey Mysterio's challenge to Kazuchika Okada definitely comes as a shocker and it is somewhat safe to say that the entire world certainly did not hope to see Mysterio step into the ring with a heavyweight wrestler such as Kazuchoka Okada.

Nevertheless, a potential match between Okada and Mysterio promises to be an absolutely amazing match.

