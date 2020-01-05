NJPW News: Tetsuya Naito beats Kazuchika Okada and becomes historic Double Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 14

In the final match of this year's historic Wrestle Kingdom 14 event, arguably two of New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest stars went head-to-head with each other in the main event, as Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito battled in an instant classic with both the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships on the line.

Naito, who defeated Jay White on Night 1 to regain the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, was on course to fulfill his dream of winning the IWGP Heavyweight Title in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom. Whereas, Okada, on the other hand, outlasted G1 Climax 29 winner Kota Ibushi in an instant classic on Night 1.

Tetsuya Naito vs Kazuchika Okada at WK 14

Heading into Wrestle Kingdom 14, Kazuchika Okada was always the favorite to walk out of the Tokyo Dome with both the titles. However, after a back-and-forth bout between him and Naito, the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon secured a historic win over 'The Rainmaker' following one final Destino.

With this win, Naito is now both the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Champion and in doing so, he is also a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, as well. As for the rest of the Los Ingobernable de Japon, the trio of EVIL, Bushi, and Shingo Takagi also captured the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles, whereas, Hiromu Takahashi won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

As for Kazuchika Okada, it remains interesting to see what's next for the fallen champion of New Japan.

However, he didn't get enough time to celebrate as KENTA came out of nowhere and attacked the brand new Champion.

How will Tetsuya Naito react to the assault? We will get to know that very soon.