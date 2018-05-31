NJPW News: Tetsuya Naito reflects on the 3-year anniversary of Los Ingobernables

Naito also gave a shout-out to a former notable stablemate!

Los Ingobernables

What’s the story?

During a recent post-match interview at the on-going NJPW: Best of Super Juniors Tournament, current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito reflected on the three year anniversary of his faction Los Ingobernables and subsequently also spoke about his NJPW debut which took place almost 12 years ago.

In case you didn’t know…

Ever since its inception in 2015, the Los Ingobernables de Japon faction has become one of the most popular factions of all time, alongside The Bullet Club.

Los Ingobernables was initially formed in 2015 by former NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion La Sombra—now known as La Sombra in WWE—when he associated himself with fellow CMLL stars Rush and La Mascara.

On the other hand, NJPW superstar Tetsuya Naito was first introduced as a member of Los Ingobernables when he made an excursion trip to Mexico in order to compete for CMLL in 2015 and during that very same tour, Naito eventually associated himself with La Sombra and the rest of the Los Ingobernables faction.

Following his return to Japan, Naito then formed the Los Ingobernables de Japon faction, when he was initially joined by the likes of Evil and Bushi, followed by Seiya Sanada. In 2016, LIJ also added top Jr. Heavyweight Hiromu Takahashi to their ranks.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with the backstage press at the recently concluded Best of Super Juniors show on Sunday, Tetsuya Naito recalled that it was on this very day in 2015 that he received a Los Ingobernables T-Shirt for the very first time from La Sombra in Mexico.

As per Naito, he noted that it was on this very day three years ago in Mexico that he took a big step in his Pro Wrestling career and found his voice and joining Los Ingobernables definitely did mean a lot to ‘The Ungovernable’.

What’s next?

Tetsuya Naito is currently scheduled to defend his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Chris Jericho later next month at the Dominion 6.9 pay-per-view.

