NJPW News: New Japan Pro Wrestling relaunches the English version of its website

The English speaking fans of New Japan Pro Wrestling have a new avenue to follow the product!

by Jeremy Bennett News 09 Feb 2017, 16:29 IST

Probably by popular demand, the NJPW English website is back!

According to PWInsider, the English version of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s website has now been re-activated. You can visit the site here.

1972 stands as the year that New Japan Pro Wrestling was founded by Antonio Inoki. In 2010, Inoki was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame as he is one of the most influential people in pro wrestling history.

There are more eyes on New Japan Pro Wrestling than ever, with some of the jaw-dropping matches they’ve had in the past few years. In 2016, one of the best matches of the year saw Ricochet take on Will Ospreay in the Best Of The Super Juniors tournament. At Wrestle Kingdom 11 in January, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada tore the house down in a 47-minute match for the IWPG Heavyweight Championship.

The popularity of New Japan Pro Wrestling has been furthered with its weekly television show in the United States. That show can be found Friday nights on the Axs TV channel with commentators Jim Ross and Josh Barnett.

While what is shown on that show is behind in the actual proceedings of New Japan, rumours are that the turnaround time will be shortened greatly in the near future.

Thanks to this relaunch, it’s now easy for the English-speaking pro wrestling fans to see what’s next in New Japan Pro Wrestling. One of the next big shows for New Japan will be Honor Rising that comes up at the end of February and will have several Ring of Honor competitors within the show as well.

It is great that they have relaunched the English version of the website because the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion is worth watching. With stars such as Naito, Kenny Omega, Okada, and Tanahashi just to name a few, the level of competition is second to none.

That is why they have the ears and eyes of the WWE (who already have AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura from the promotion).

